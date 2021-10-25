Luxury Brooklyn properties are no strangers to sprawling space, but the priciest listing that went into contract last week puts the “great” in “great room.”

Last week’s contracts were led by a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom condominium at The Standish in Brooklyn Heights, according to Compass’ weekly report.

The 2,419-square-foot home was last asking $5.45 million — $2,253 per square foot — and features both city and harbor views. The majority of the unit’s goes to the living room, which is 41 feet long.

The home is one of 32 contracts for homes asking $2 million or more that were signed in Brooklyn from Oct. 18-24. Thirty-five contracts were signed the previous week.

Condominiums swept the number of deals across the board, claiming 21 of the contracts signed. There were 11 townhouse contracts and none for co-ops.

The total asking prices for last week’s deals were $96.5 million, down from the previous week’s $116.3 million. Both the median asking price and average price per square foot were also down, clocking in at $2.7 million and $1,420 per square foot, respectively, compared to the prior week’s $2.75 million and $1,534 per square foot.

The second-priciest deal was for a gut-renovated 2,995-square-foot townhouse at 28 2nd Street in Gowanus. The home, which is 20 feet wide, was last asking about $5 million and includes three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a screening room, private study and garden.

The homes spent an average of 109 days on the market and received an average discount of 1 percent.