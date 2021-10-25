Open Menu

$5.5M condo with massive great room tops Brooklyn luxury contracts

Unit in Brooklyn Heights’ The Standish features 41-foot living area

New York /
Oct.October 25, 2021 02:15 PM
By Cordilia James
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

171 Columbia Heights (The Standish) (streeteasy.com)

Luxury Brooklyn properties are no strangers to sprawling space, but the priciest listing that went into contract last week puts the “great” in “great room.”

Last week’s contracts were led by a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom condominium at The Standish in Brooklyn Heights, according to Compass’ weekly report.

171 Columbia Heights (The Standish) (streeteasy.com)

The 2,419-square-foot home was last asking $5.45 million — $2,253 per square foot — and features both city and harbor views. The majority of the unit’s goes to the living room, which is 41 feet long.

The home is one of 32 contracts for homes asking $2 million or more that were signed in Brooklyn from Oct. 18-24. Thirty-five contracts were signed the previous week.

Condominiums swept the number of deals across the board, claiming 21 of the contracts signed. There were 11 townhouse contracts and none for co-ops.

The total asking prices for last week’s deals were $96.5 million, down from the previous week’s $116.3 million. Both the median asking price and average price per square foot were also down, clocking in at $2.7 million and $1,420 per square foot, respectively, compared to the prior week’s $2.75 million and $1,534 per square foot.

The second-priciest deal was for a gut-renovated 2,995-square-foot townhouse at 28 2nd Street in Gowanus. The home, which is 20 feet wide, was last asking about $5 million and includes three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a screening room, private study and garden.

The homes spent an average of 109 days on the market and received an average discount of 1 percent.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Brooklyn heightsGowanus

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    374 Fourth Ave in Gowanus, Brooklyn (Google Maps, iStock)
    Quinlan plans 197-unit project for Gowanus
    Quinlan plans 197-unit project for Gowanus
    Brooklyn contracts jump in mid-October
    Brooklyn luxury home contracts jump in mid-October
    Brooklyn luxury home contracts jump in mid-October
    Brooklyn luxury contracts led by $10.7M condo, $6.4M Park Slope brownstone
    Brooklyn luxury contracts led by $10.7M condo, $6.4M Park Slope brownstone
    Brooklyn luxury contracts led by $10.7M condo, $6.4M Park Slope brownstone
    Brooklyn Heights condo poised for year’s priciest in the borough
    Brooklyn Heights condo poised for year’s priciest in the borough
    Brooklyn Heights condo poised for year’s priciest in the borough
    A sketch of the proposed view from North 3rd Street and the current view (New York City Planning, Google Maps)
    City Planning gives Gowanus rezoning the go-ahead
    City Planning gives Gowanus rezoning the go-ahead
    Aurora Capital Associates and Midtown Equities secure $44M loan for Brooklyn Heights apartment building
    Aurora Capital, Midtown Equities secure $44M loan for Brooklyn project
    Aurora Capital, Midtown Equities secure $44M loan for Brooklyn project
    (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal/Photos via City Council, iStock, Getty)
    Racial impact study sees Gowanus rezoning reducing segregation
    Racial impact study sees Gowanus rezoning reducing segregation
    Hudson Companies lands $210M condo loan on BK Heights tower
    Hudson Companies lands $210M condo loan on BK Heights tower
    Hudson Companies lands $210M condo loan on BK Heights tower
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.