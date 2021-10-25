Open Menu

Harlem River Houses approved for $130M facelift

Improvements to include security upgrades and restored playgrounds

New York /
Oct.October 25, 2021 03:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Donald C. Notice (Executive Director, West Harlem Group Assistance, Inc.), Alexa Sewell (President, Settlement Housing Fund, Inc.) and view of historic public housing complex in West Harlem (Google Maps, LinkedIn, whgainc.org)

The Landmarks Preservation Committee approved a major renovation for a historic public housing complex in West Harlem.

The Harlem River Houses, located between West 151st Street and West 153rd Street along Harlem River Drive and Macombs Place, received approval on a $130 million renovation, according to YIMBY. Work on the renovation could reportedly begin as soon as the winter.

The renovations range from exterior improvements to security upgrades and sustainability changes. New trees and planters will be installed across the six-building complex, as well as a fountain in the western portion of the complex. Three playgrounds will also be restored, along with a central courtyard and an amphitheater.

Security upgrades are set to include chain-link fences installed around the children’s playgrounds and cameras, failing light fixtures and cracks in the pavement will be repaired, per YIMBY.

The complex’s retail storefronts can expect new aluminum and restored pavement. For the residential properties, exterior brickwork is set to either be cleaned, repaired or replaced, depending on the needs of each building.

Curtis + Ginsberg Architects are part of the design team, as are Higgins Qusebarth & Partners, NV5 and Rand Engineering & Architecture.

Read more

Settlement Housing Fund and West Harlem Group Assistance are the developers behind the project, which YIMBY noted comes two years after NYCHA transferred management to the firms.

West Harlem Group Assistance has previously faced pushback from tenants who claimed to have been injured in buildings managed by the Harlem-based nonprofit. In 2014, several residents sued the organization  for injuries they alleged resulted from deteriorating conditions like leaky ceilings, crumbling walls and broken pipes.

Settlement Housing Fund, another nonprofit landlord, made headlines last month after it was revealed as the agent for the entity behind a deal valuing Starrett City, a massive Brooklyn affordable housing complex, at $1.8 billion.

[YIMBY] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentLandmarks Preservation CommitteeWest Harlem

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Extell Development chairman Gary Barnett and the empty lot between 79th and 80th on First Avenue (Google Maps)
    Extell building 30-story medical tower on UES
    Extell building 30-story medical tower on UES
    Millennium Partners' Philip Aarons and a rendering of the Hollywood Center project (Getty, Rendering via Handel Architects)
    Shaken, not stirred: Inside Millennium’s battles at Hollywood Center
    Shaken, not stirred: Inside Millennium’s battles at Hollywood Center
    BRP’s controversial Bed-Stuy project wins approval
    BRP’s controversial Bed-Stuy project wins approval
    BRP’s controversial Bed-Stuy project wins approval
    Crow Holdings, Marcus Partners teaming up for luxury Westchester multifamily
    Crow Holdings, Marcus Partners teaming up for luxury Westchester multifamily
    Crow Holdings, Marcus Partners teaming up for luxury Westchester multifamily
    Madison Realty Capital Co-Founders Josh Zegen and Brian Shatz with a rendering of the River North development (Madison Realty Capital, FXCollaborative)
    Madison Realty’s altered plans for SI complex approved
    Madison Realty’s altered plans for SI complex approved
    Clockwise from left: Vornado's Steven Roth with 61-19 Junction Boulevard, Rego Park, Silverstein Properties' Larry Silverstein with 44-01 Northern Boulevard in Astoria and BEB Capital's Bert Brodsky with 1065 Atlantic Avenue in Bedford–Stuyvesant (Images via Google Maps, Getty Images, BEB Capital)
    Vornado, Silverstein propose major mixed-use projects
    Vornado, Silverstein propose major mixed-use projects
    Chinese developer willing to sell Manhattan supertall site at big loss
    Chinese developer willing to sell Manhattan supertall site at big loss
    Chinese developer willing to sell Manhattan supertall site at big loss
    MTA plans mixed-use redevelopment for Greenpoint waterfront
    MTA plans mixed-use redevelopment for Greenpoint waterfront
    MTA plans mixed-use redevelopment for Greenpoint waterfront
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.