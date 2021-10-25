Are you a Marvel fan? Not the comics, of course, but the architect.

You may be after this week’s episode of “Deconstruct,” TRD’s new podcast for all things real estate. Host Isabella Farr is joined by top architects Jonathan Marvel and Bernardo Fort-Brescia to talk about paradigm shifts in office space and where architecture firms fit in.

With a portfolio showcasing cushy armchairs and indoor gardens, Marvel’s eponymous firm is looking to create spaces that not only spur productivity, but also feel good to work in. He and Fort-Brescia dig into some of the most exciting trends in design and how firms like theirs fared in 2020.

From the ivory tower, the episode also features Patrice Derrington, professor and director of Columbia University’s real estate development program, who shares how developers are adapting to changing notions of living and working.

In next week’s episode, “Deconstruct” follows the logical progression to look at the next real estate asset class — chronologically speaking, at least — after the office: senior living.

“Deconstruct” is streaming on Apple, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts. Tune in for new episodes each week for all the information, insights and analysis you need to stay ahead of the curve.