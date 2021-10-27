Open Menu

Rudin’s Dock 72 notches Food52 as second tenant

Cooking and home brand joining WeWork in Brooklyn Navy Yard office building

New York /
Oct.October 27, 2021 09:50 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Food52 CEO Amanda Hesser, Rudin Management president Eric Rudin and 1 Dock 72 Way in Brooklyn (Getty, Rudin)

Food52 CEO Amanda Hesser, Rudin Management president Eric Rudin and 1 Dock 72 Way in Brooklyn (Getty, Rudin)

Dock 72 has notched its second tenant as an online cooking and home website is set to make its move from Manhattan to Brooklyn.

Food52, the site founded by former New York Times food editors Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs in 2009, is departing Chelsea for the Brooklyn Navy Yard office building developed by Rudin Management and Boston Properties in cooperation with WeWork. The developers announced the lease on Tuesday.

Food52 is leasing approximately 42,000 square feet in the building for 12 years, taking up the entirety of the 13th floor. The company plans on moving during the second half of 2022.

Asking rents for the space were not publicized. However, CBRE put asking rents in the building between the mid-$50s and high-$60s as of February 2020, according to the Commercial Observer.

Dock 72 is a 16-story, 675,000-square-feet office building that opened in October 2019, marking the first ground-up office building constructed in Brooklyn in more than a decade. About a third of the office building is leased to WeWork, which is set to provide programming to other tenants in the building.

Since its opening, the building has been slow to sign tenants since initial concerns around the fallout over its lone tenant as WeWork’s hopes to go public imploded. Dock72’s owners in December 2019 brushed off concerns about its leasing rates, which were likely exacerbated by its location and the pandemic.

The Real Deal reported in August that Vice was planning on moving its headquarters to Dock 72, where the media company would take up “four or five floors.” A Vice Media Group spokesperson said at the time the company was weighing its options for its lease expiration in 2022 and no agreement had been reached.

Hesser, who serves as the site’s CEO, said in a statement the company was looking to build studios and test kitchens to expand their content production in the new space.

Helen Paul and Rico Murtha of Cushman & Wakefield represented Food52 in the transaction.

The site’s employees will also have access to building amenities including a rooftop conference center, ground-floor food hall, basketball court and a health and wellness center.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Boston PropertiesBrooklynCommercial Real EstateOffice LeasingRudin ManagementWilliamsburg

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Daniel Boulud and the Beekman Hotel (Getty, GKV Architects)
    Daniel Boulud replacing iconic Augustine with new French bistro
    Daniel Boulud replacing iconic Augustine with new French bistro
    Safehold snares ground lease under Ron Burkle’s troubled NoMad Hotel
    Safehold snares ground lease under Ron Burkle’s troubled NoMad Hotel
    Safehold snares ground lease under Ron Burkle’s troubled NoMad Hotel
    29 West 34th Street and Jeff Sutton of Wharton Properties (Google Maps)
    Jeff Sutton will get $9M back from Geox
    Jeff Sutton will get $9M back from Geox
    CMBS issuance is set to break Great Financial Crisis record, report
    CMBS set to break Financial Crisis record
    CMBS set to break Financial Crisis record
    Aby Rosen dodges liability at Gramercy Park Hotel
    Aby Rosen dodges liability at Gramercy Park Hotel
    Aby Rosen dodges liability at Gramercy Park Hotel
    NYCB CEO Thomas Cangemi (Getty, Cangemi)
    Multifamily lender says loans in good shape, not endangered by rent law
    Multifamily lender says loans in good shape, not endangered by rent law
    2 N Lasalle Street & 200 W Jackson Boulevard in Chicago (us.jll.com, hearncompany.com)
    NY’s Foundation Capital, Nightingale aim to buy Loop office towers
    NY’s Foundation Capital, Nightingale aim to buy Loop office towers
    Padel (it’s a sport!) club to open in Brooklyn warehouse
    Padel (it’s a sport!) club to open in Brooklyn warehouse
    Padel (it’s a sport!) club to open in Brooklyn warehouse
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.