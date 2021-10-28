Open Menu

“Succession” pad up for grabs in Tribeca

Purchase the condo home of Kendall’s ex-wife for $23M

New York /
Oct.October 28, 2021 05:15 PM
TRD Staff
Succession star Jeremy Strong who plays Kendall Roy with the Tribeca condo (Sotheby's, Getty)

Most people will never experience a day in the life of the Roy family from HBO’s “Succession.” Someone can live like a character from the show, though.

The Manhattan condo unit belonging to Kendall Roy’s ex-wife on the series is on the market for $23.3 million, according to the New York Post. The apartment is located in the Woolworth Tower Residences in Tribeca.

According to the Realtor.com listing, the 6,700-square-foot apartment on the 29th floor comes with five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. Natural light abounds thanks to six skylights and 22-foot ceilings, bringing light to the Roys’ typically dark dealings.

Other features of the home include a 2,700-square-foot terrace, a wine fridge in the kitchen, a steam shower and a freestanding Porcelanosa soaking tub in the bathroom.

The building comes with amenities of its own. Residents have access to a pool, a fitness studio, a wine cellar and a tasting room — everything needed to live like a member of the Roy clan.

The third season of “Succession” premiered a few weeks ago and has already seen storylines play out at the for-sale unit. Kendall Roy was seen in the condo plotting his father’s demise. Kendall can also be seen interacting with his siblings, lawyers, girlfriend and most importantly, Cousin Greg.

Whether the popularity of the show helps sell the unit remains to be seen, but perhaps a change in marketing strategy was in order, given its failure to sell despite price cuts. The property was listed in May 2019 for more than $33.3 million before being dropped to about $29.9 million in October 2019, where it stayed while shifting on and off the market.

The price dropped just below $26 million this April before being relisted at its current $23.3 million last month. Stan Ponte and Joshua Judge from Sotheby’s International Realty have the listing.

“Succession” viewers have gotten to check out plenty of luxury real estate over the show’s three seasons, including some properties that have hit the market after their appearances on the small screen.

A Southampton estate that formerly belonged to Henry Ford II and more recently served as the Roy family’s summer home, sold earlier this month for $105 million. The final price was $70 million below ask but marked the most expensive single-parcel in Hamptons history.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




