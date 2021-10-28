After some monster Manhattan real estate lending in August, lightning was not likely to strike again in September. And it didn’t.

The 10 largest Manhattan property loans recorded last month totaled $1.1 billion, about one-third the August mark but on par with July’s.

The largest one refinanced debt on an aging office building at 1441 Broadway Avenue while the second largest went to a condo conversion in Tribeca led by Related Companies. Related made the list twice by retiring its debt on the new Margaritaville hotel in Times Square.

Here were the borough’s largest real estate loans in September:

1. Refi Redux | $241 million

L.H. Charney Associates refinanced 1441 Broadway Avenue, a Midtown office building that spans 500,000 square feet, with $241 million from Deutsche Bank. The funds include a $56 million gap loan. In August, L.H. Charney refinanced the nearby 1410 Broadway with $148 million in loans from Pacific Coast Capital Partners.

2. Truffle Hound | $222 million

Related will use $76 million in new loans from Deutsche Bank to convert luxury rentals into condominiums at 34 Desbrosses Street, the so-called Truffles Tribeca building. The funds come with $146 million to refinance prior debt, for a total of $222 million in loans. Related bought the property in early 2019 from the Jack Parker Organization for $260 million. (Deutsche Bank is relocating its North American headquarters to Related’s One Columbus Circle, formerly the Time Warner Center.)

3. Wasting Away Again | $150 million

Soho Properties refinanced its construction debt on the Margaritaville hotel at 560 Seventh Avenue in Times Square with $150 million in loans from Bedrock Capital Associates and One William Street, records show. The funds retire debt held by Related Companies and include $16.4 million in new construction financing. True to its laid-back vibe, the new island-themed hotel opened its doors during the pandemic.

4. Repatriated Debt | $105 million

Savanna refinanced $105 million in maturing construction loans at 106 West 56th Street, a new boutique office building in Midtown. Debt from private equity lender Cottonwood Group, based in Los Angeles, will replace loans originated by Singaporean bank United Overseas Bank.

5. Liberty Profits | $104 million

Goldman Sachs originated $103.8 million in private debt secured by Related Companies’ Tribeca Green, a rental building designed by Robert A. M. Stern at 325 North End Avenue in Battery Park City. The funds replace Liberty Bond proceeds Related received in 2003 as part of New York’s post-9/11 recovery. Related’s ground lease on the property expires in 2069, mortgage records show.

6. Yorkville Yardwork | $82 million

Izaki Group Investments secured $81.8 million in construction loans from Bank Leumi USA for a ground-up residential project at 310 East 86th Street in Yorkville. Bank Leumi separately extended the term of $48.2 million in acquisition loans. The Israeli development company in 2019 increased its square footage to 150,000 from 80,000 after buying additional nearby properties.

7. Getting “Buy” on CMBS | $78 million

Empire Capital Holdings and Igal Namdar secured $78 million in CMBS loan proceeds, originated by Benefit Street Partners, to purchase 345 Seventh Avenue, a century-old office building near Penn Station, and three smaller adjacent buildings. Clemons Management was the prior owner. Long-term tenants occupy just 43 percent of the building.

8. Shrinking Hotel Debts | $48 million

Concorde Hospitality secured $48.3 million from Minneapolis-based Varde Partners, which consolidated and reduced $51.8 million in debt on Sam Chang’s hotel at 100 Greenwich Street. Concorde simultaneously bought the hotel for $69 million.

9. Money Machine | $45 million

Romanoff Equities landed a $45 million loan from New York Life Insurance Company secured by the fee interest in 860 Washington Street, a 10-story office building in the Meatpacking District. Meadow Partners bought the building’s ground lease last year for about $230 million.

10. Permissible Encumbrances | $45 million

A limited liability company affiliated with Gould Investors received a $45 million mortgage loan from AIG Investments secured by 35 Irving Place, a Gramercy Park office building spanning 288,000 square feet and built in 1909.