Open Menu

Top loans: Related exits Margaritaville, digs in at Truffles Tribeca

September’s top loan issued by Deutsche Bank to L.H. Charney at 1441 Broadway

New York /
Oct.October 28, 2021 08:00 AM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Top loans: Related Companies exits Margaritaville, digs in at Truffles Tribeca

1441 Broadway Avenue, 34 Desbrosses Street, 560 Seventh Avenue (Google Maps)

After some monster Manhattan real estate lending in August, lightning was not likely to strike again in September. And it didn’t.

The 10 largest Manhattan property loans recorded last month totaled $1.1 billion, about one-third the August mark but on par with July’s.

The largest one refinanced debt on an aging office building at 1441 Broadway Avenue while the second largest went to a condo conversion in Tribeca led by Related Companies. Related made the list twice by retiring its debt on the new Margaritaville hotel in Times Square.

Here were the borough’s largest real estate loans in September:

1. Refi Redux | $241 million
L.H. Charney Associates refinanced 1441 Broadway Avenue, a Midtown office building that spans 500,000 square feet, with $241 million from Deutsche Bank. The funds include a $56 million gap loan. In August, L.H. Charney refinanced the nearby 1410 Broadway with $148 million in loans from Pacific Coast Capital Partners.

2. Truffle Hound | $222 million
Related will use $76 million in new loans from Deutsche Bank to convert luxury rentals into condominiums at 34 Desbrosses Street, the so-called Truffles Tribeca building. The funds come with $146 million to refinance prior debt, for a total of $222 million in loans. Related bought the property in early 2019 from the Jack Parker Organization for $260 million. (Deutsche Bank is relocating its North American headquarters to Related’s One Columbus Circle, formerly the Time Warner Center.)

3. Wasting Away Again | $150 million
Soho Properties refinanced its construction debt on the Margaritaville hotel at 560 Seventh Avenue in Times Square with $150 million in loans from Bedrock Capital Associates and One William Street, records show. The funds retire debt held by Related Companies and include $16.4 million in new construction financing. True to its laid-back vibe, the new island-themed hotel opened its doors during the pandemic.

4. Repatriated Debt | $105 million
Savanna refinanced $105 million in maturing construction loans at 106 West 56th Street, a new boutique office building in Midtown. Debt from private equity lender Cottonwood Group, based in Los Angeles, will replace loans originated by Singaporean bank United Overseas Bank.

5. Liberty Profits | $104 million
Goldman Sachs originated $103.8 million in private debt secured by Related Companies’ Tribeca Green, a rental building designed by Robert A. M. Stern at 325 North End Avenue in Battery Park City. The funds replace Liberty Bond proceeds Related received in 2003 as part of New York’s post-9/11 recovery. Related’s ground lease on the property expires in 2069, mortgage records show.

6. Yorkville Yardwork | $82 million
Izaki Group Investments secured $81.8 million in construction loans from Bank Leumi USA for a ground-up residential project at 310 East 86th Street in Yorkville. Bank Leumi separately extended the term of $48.2 million in acquisition loans. The Israeli development company in 2019 increased its square footage to 150,000 from 80,000 after buying additional nearby properties.

7. Getting “Buy” on CMBS | $78 million
Empire Capital Holdings and Igal Namdar secured $78 million in CMBS loan proceeds, originated by Benefit Street Partners, to purchase 345 Seventh Avenue, a century-old office building near Penn Station, and three smaller adjacent buildings. Clemons Management was the prior owner. Long-term tenants occupy just 43 percent of the building.

8. Shrinking Hotel Debts | $48 million
Concorde Hospitality secured $48.3 million from Minneapolis-based Varde Partners, which consolidated and reduced $51.8 million in debt on Sam Chang’s hotel at 100 Greenwich Street. Concorde simultaneously bought the hotel for $69 million.

9. Money Machine | $45 million
Romanoff Equities landed a $45 million loan from New York Life Insurance Company secured by the fee interest in 860 Washington Street, a 10-story office building in the Meatpacking District. Meadow Partners bought the building’s ground lease last year for about $230 million.

10. Permissible Encumbrances | $45 million
A limited liability company affiliated with Gould Investors received a $45 million mortgage loan from AIG Investments secured by 35 Irving Place, a Gramercy Park office building spanning 288,000 square feet and built in 1909.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    cmbsconstruction loansDeutsche BankHotel MarketManhattanReal Estate LoansRelated Companiessavanna

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Related's Jamar Adams and Steve Ross with 14-06 Gateway Boulevard (Credit: Getty Images and Google Maps)
    Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways
    Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways
    Eliot Spitzer, Stephen Ross, 506 and 152 West 36th Street and 511 West 35th Street (Google Maps, Related Group, IMDB)
    Related Companies nabs land from Spitzer Enterprises for $77M
    Related Companies nabs land from Spitzer Enterprises for $77M
    Safehold snares ground lease under Ron Burkle’s troubled NoMad Hotel
    Safehold snares ground lease under Ron Burkle’s troubled NoMad Hotel
    Safehold snares ground lease under Ron Burkle’s troubled NoMad Hotel
    CMBS issuance is set to break Great Financial Crisis record, report
    CMBS set to break Financial Crisis record
    CMBS set to break Financial Crisis record
    Solly Assa blames homeless for damages at MAve Hotel, sues insurer
    Solly Assa blames homeless for damages at MAve Hotel, sues insurer
    Solly Assa blames homeless for damages at MAve Hotel, sues insurer
    The Centre at Purchase and George Comfort & Sons CEO Peter Duncan (George Comfort & Sons)
    George Comfort & Sons escapes foreclosure on Westchester office campus
    George Comfort & Sons escapes foreclosure on Westchester office campus
    (Getty)
    Manhattan buyers shun fixer-uppers
    Manhattan buyers shun fixer-uppers
    Chinese developer willing to sell Manhattan supertall site at big loss
    Chinese developer willing to sell Manhattan supertall site at big loss
    Chinese developer willing to sell Manhattan supertall site at big loss
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.