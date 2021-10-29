Thierry Despont designs homes for the rich and famous. Now, he aims to sell them one.

The renowned architect, who has worked on designs and restorations at such iconic sites as the Woolworth Building, 220 Central Park South and the Statue of Liberty, just listed his Tribeca townhouse for $25 million.

Despont has owned 182 Franklin Street for roughly 25 years. Built in 1915, it was converted into a single-family topped by a full-floor great room with a 15-foot ceiling.

Compared to some of the homes Despont has worked on, the Tribeca townhome checks in at the low end. Some of his projects include a renovated $75 million mansion on London’s Kensington Palace Gardens and the East Hampton oceanfront mansion of Calvin Klein. (Klein has since sold the 10,100-square-foot home on 8.5 acres for $85 million.)

The 10,000-square-foot Tribeca townhouse has four bedrooms. The primary suite takes up the entire third floor and has a marble bathroom, dressing room and closet space. The other bedrooms also have their own suites, complete with full bathrooms and kitchenettes.

At the rear of the first floor is an art studio where Despont would paint and sculpt at the end of his workday, Vanity Fair reported, though the space can also be converted into a media room, playroom or other use. It’s large enough the listing by Rueben Schatz of Douglas Elliman suggests putting in a swimming pool.

As for why the owner is letting go of the home now, Schatz said, “It’s just a good time to sell in this market.”