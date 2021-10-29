Open Menu

Architect for the 1% lists Tribeca townhome for $25M

Thierry Despont puts 182 Franklin Street on the market

New York /
Oct.October 29, 2021 07:00 AM
By Cordilia James | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Renowned Architect Thierry Despont & 182 Franklin Street (streeteasy.com, Getty Images)

Thierry Despont designs homes for the rich and famous. Now, he aims to sell them one.

The renowned architect, who has worked on designs and restorations at such iconic sites as the Woolworth Building, 220 Central Park South and the Statue of Liberty, just listed his Tribeca townhouse for $25 million.

Despont has owned 182 Franklin Street for roughly 25 years. Built in 1915, it was converted into a single-family topped by a full-floor great room with a 15-foot ceiling.

Compared to some of the homes Despont has worked on, the Tribeca townhome checks in at the low end. Some of his projects include a renovated $75 million mansion on London’s Kensington Palace Gardens and the East Hampton oceanfront mansion of Calvin Klein. (Klein has since sold the 10,100-square-foot home on 8.5 acres for $85 million.)

Read more

The 10,000-square-foot Tribeca townhouse has four bedrooms. The primary suite takes up the entire third floor and has a marble bathroom, dressing room and closet space. The other bedrooms also have their own suites, complete with full bathrooms and kitchenettes.

At the rear of the first floor is an art studio where Despont would paint and sculpt at the end of his workday, Vanity Fair reported, though the space can also be converted into a media room, playroom or other use. It’s large enough the listing by Rueben Schatz of Douglas Elliman suggests putting in a swimming pool.

As for why the owner is letting go of the home now, Schatz said, “It’s just a good time to sell in this market.”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Architecture and DesignLuxury Listings NYCLuxury Real EstateNYC Luxury Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Succession star Jeremy Strong who plays Kendall Roy with the Tribeca condo (Sotheby's, Getty)
    “Succession” pad up for grabs in Tribeca
    “Succession” pad up for grabs in Tribeca
    Cover co-founders Alexis Rivas and Jemuel Joseph
    Startup Cover hauls in $60M to build homes in backyards
    Startup Cover hauls in $60M to build homes in backyards
    Manhattan luxury market logs biggest week since 2013
    Manhattan luxury market logs biggest week since 2013
    Manhattan luxury market logs biggest week since 2013
    56 Leonard, PH 58 (Getty, Sotheby's)
    $30M unit latest in string of deals at ‘Jenga Tower’ as record sale looms
    $30M unit latest in string of deals at ‘Jenga Tower’ as record sale looms
    Two penthouse apartments were sold at 150 East 78th Street with the intent of combining them (Compass)
    Double penthouse asking $33M is priciest listing snapped up
    Double penthouse asking $33M is priciest listing snapped up
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.