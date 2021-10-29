Open Menu

Harry Macklowe’s brother lists Hamptons home for $60M

Macklowe Gallery founders bought 1.5-acre property in 1992

Oct.October 29, 2021 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Lloyd and Barbara Macklowe with the home at  51 West End Avenue (Google Maps, Getty)

Art power couple Lloyd and Barbara Macklowe are selling their East Hampton home, but they may not be going far.

Lloyd — brother of real estate developer Harry Macklowe — and Barbara are listing their home for $60 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. The home on West End Avenue is tucked neatly between Georgica Pond and the Atlantic Ocean.

The waterfront property was built around 1926 and was initially part of a larger estate, the Journal reports. The home sits on 1.5 acres of land and provides views of both the pond and ocean, as well as an extensive lawn between the house and the beach.

The interior of the home includes five bedrooms and four wood-burning fireplaces. A three-car garage is separate from the house and the living room includes bay windows; large windows feature throughout the home to let in light and provide water views.

The home’s garden, meanwhile, was designed by Barbara herself, who took courses at the New York Botanical Garden. Japanese maple, Yoshino cherry and apple trees live in the garden, as do roses, peonies and various hydrangeas.

Records seen by the Journal show the Macklowes bought the property for about $3.5 million in 1992 and have since spent at least four times that on renovations. The property is located across the street from one Harry Macklowe bought in 2017 at 64 West End Road.

The couple founded the Macklowe Gallery in 1971, dealing items including Tiffany lamps and antique jewelry before they passed the gallery on to their son and retired from the business.

In 2019, the Macklowes sold their co-op unit at 900 Fifth Avenue for more than $5.3 million. That home spanned 2,580 square feet and contained three bedrooms.

Lloyd and Barbara Macklowe also have a waterfront residence in Palm Beach, Florida, but they don’t appear to be headed for a move down south. The Journal reports the Macklowes are looking to downsize and interested in buying a smaller place in East Hampton.

Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of Douglas Elliman have the listing.

Read more

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




