Open Menu

SL Green sells 590 Fifth Avenue for $103M

Landlord gained control of office building in 2020 UCC foreclosure

New York /
Oct.October 29, 2021 11:38 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
590 Fifth Avenue and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (SL Green)

590 Fifth Avenue and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (SL Green)

One year after gaining control of 590 Fifth Avenue, SL Green has sold the Midtown office building for $103 million.

The real estate investment trust on Thursday announced the sale, which valued the building at $1,000 per square foot. The office and retail building located between 47th and 48th streets is 103,000-square-feet and 19 stories.

Crain’s reports the buyer is the Hematian family, who are behind the Effy Jewelry company. Albert Sultan and Morris Sabbagh of Kassin Sabbagh Realty brokered the deal on behalf of the buyer.

Joe Sitt’s Thor Equities — the building’s previous owner — reportedly tried to reposition the building’s store space as a flagship retail opportunity, but proved unsuccessful. In August 2020, SL Green moved to foreclose  on the property after the developer defaulted on a $25 million mezzanine note.

In October 2020, SL Green held a UCC foreclosure on the equity interests and took control of the property. The transfer of the property meant the landlord would have to take over payments on the building’s $83 million senior mortgage.

In the weeks before the sale of the office property, SL Green picked up a few stakes in nearby Midtown properties. The landlord recently spent $121 million to acquire a stake in the 46-story Times Square building at 1601 Broadway, which houses the new Krispy Kreme flagship, a Crowne Plaza hotel and approximately 230,000 square feet of office space.

SL Green also recently gained control of another building, Ashkenazy Acquisition’s 690 Madison Avenue. The landlord paid transfer taxes on about $74 million, under 65 percent of what Ashkenazy paid for the property in 2015.

The Hematian family is similarly familiar with making mega real estate deals in the city. In 2019, the family agreed to purchase a Midtown office building from Isaac Chetrit for $92 million. The deal for 145 West 45th Street valued the property at more than $1,000 per square foot. The property previously traded hands for $55 million in 2015 from Thor Equities to Chetrit’s AB & Sons.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatemidtown manhattanoffice marketSL Green

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Daily News Building at 220 East 42nd Street and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Credit: Getty Images)
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    Minskoff Equities' Edward Minskoff and a previous rendering of 29 Jay Street (Getty, Marvel Architects)
    Minskoff secures $97M construction loan for Dumbo spec office
    Minskoff secures $97M construction loan for Dumbo spec office
    Regional banks starting to show uptick in loans, but want more borrowers (iStock)
    Verizon to move to Essex Crossing in potential campus play
    Verizon to move to Essex Crossing in potential campus play
    Shoppers to doctors: Shuttered Sears to house Stony Brook medical center
    Shoppers to doctors: Shuttered Sears to house Stony Brook medical center
    Shoppers to doctors: Shuttered Sears to house Stony Brook medical center
    From left: Gaia Real Estate CEO Danny Fishman with 50-58 East Third Street and A&E’s James Patchett, 400 East 57th Street (LinkedIn, Google Maps, A&E)
    Multifamily rebound rules NYC investment sales market
    Multifamily rebound rules NYC investment sales market
    225-227 Grand Street in Williamsburg with Toby Moskovits and Michael Lichtenstein of Heritage Equity Partners (Google Maps, Heritage)
    All Year loses stake in troubled Williamsburg property
    All Year loses stake in troubled Williamsburg property
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.