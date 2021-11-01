Condominiums old (sort of) and new topped Brooklyn’s luxury home deals last week.

The most expensive listing to go into contract, according to Compass’ weekly report, was a 2,655-square-foot condo in Williamsburg that was last asking $5.25 million, or $1,976 per square foot.

The duplex at The Edge, 22 North 6th Street, was built in 2008 and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Its ceilings stretch 20 feet high, and its private terrace overlooks the city and the East River. The 565-unit Williamsburg project was built by Jeffrey Levine’s Douglaston Development.

The next priciest home to find a buyer was built last year: A Brooklyn Heights condo at Hudson Companies’ 1 Clinton Street tower. The apartment, spanning 2,484 square feet, was asking $4.85 million, or $1,953 per square foot.

The unit has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a 37-foot great room complete with an open kitchen. Cleaning the windows will be no small undertaking: The apartment has 17 of them, and they are 8 feet high. A five-fixture marble clad bathroom in the primary suite are some of its other perks.

Those were two of the 27 contracts for Brooklyn homes asking $2 million or more signed from Oct. 25-31 (five fewer than the previous week). Of those deals, 14 were condominiums and 13 were houses.

The total of the asking prices for last week’s deals was $80.4 million. The median asking price for those units was $2.5 million, and the average price per square foot was $1,363.

Luxury homes that went into contract spent an average of 182 days on the market and had their asking prices reduced by an average of 2 percent. Both numbers were up from the previous week.