Open Menu

Judge demands alarm codes, cancels credit card for Moskovits Bronx project

Heritage Equity Partners fending off lender at Rider Avenue development

New York /
Nov.November 01, 2021 08:00 AM
By Joe Lovinger | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Judge demands alarm codes, cancels credit card for Moskovits Bronx project

Toby Moskovits and a rendering of 286 Rider Avenue (Fischer Makooi Architect)

In the legal tug-of-war over Toby Moskovits’ stalled Bronx apartment project, a state judge pulled in the direction of the lender. But Moskovits and her partner are digging in.

On Thursday, Judge Lisa Beckerman allowed Be-Aviv, the Mott Haven project’s lender, to terminate the development’s Bank of America credit card and any associated line of credit.

Beckerman also granted Lee Buchwald, the bankruptcy manager appointed by Be-Aviv, access to the property, ordering Moskovits’ Heritage Equity Partners to hand over the alarm codes so Buchwald can change the locks.

Moskovits and partner Michael Lichtenstein are appealing.

“We believe the lender has perverted the bankruptcy process in violation of New York state and federal laws,” said Moskovits. “We intend to pay off this loan in the coming weeks and launch the full construction of this project, while continuing to pursue damages against a lender who has blatantly violated the law.”

On Oct. 11, Heritage demanded a payoff letter for the acquisition loan, which would have allowed it to pay the remainder of the debt in full and move ahead with construction, despite the ownership entity’s bankruptcy. Heritage also moved to appoint a new, independent trustee to oversee the bankruptcy, alleging that Buchwald was acting as both lender and manager of the borrower, as he had been appointed by Be-Aviv.

On Tuesday, Be-Aviv asked the court to hire Rosewood Realty Group to sell the building, leaving open the possibility that the lender could make a credit bid for the property.

The order is the latest turn in a dispute over the financing for Heritage’s proposed 105-unit project. The spat began in March when Be-Aviv declared its $8 million loan to Heritage in default. For its part, Heritage says Be-Aviv failed to deliver on a promised second phase of funding, $52 million, for a separate Heritage project, 875 Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn. Moskovits sued Be-Aviv in March, alleging it failed to provide all the money it promised.

In the suit, Moskovits says that the fund, led by Israeli real estate scion Ben Harlev, had agreed to a three-part funding plan that would have provided a total of $94 million. She claimed the first phase, an $8 million land loan for the Bronx project, was a test-run to ensure the new lender could keep up its end of the bargain. When it didn’t deliver the second round of funding, according to Moskovits, she stopped repaying the first part, resulting in the default declaration.

Read more

In an unusual move this July, Be-Aviv filed for bankruptcy on behalf of Moskovits’ development LLC and demanded that she name Be-Aviv owner of the shell company.

An attorney for Be-Aviv did not respond to a request for comment.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bankruptcydefaultsDevelopmentReal Estate LawsuitsToby Moskovits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Check, please! Locals demand city undo outdoor dining
    Check, please! Locals demand city undo outdoor dining
    Check, please! Locals demand city undo outdoor dining
    Court reverses NYC law protecting non-paying businesses
    Court reverses NYC law protecting non-paying businesses
    Court reverses NYC law protecting non-paying businesses
    225-227 Grand Street in Williamsburg with Toby Moskovits and Michael Lichtenstein of Heritage Equity Partners (Google Maps, Heritage)
    All Year loses stake in troubled Williamsburg property
    All Year loses stake in troubled Williamsburg property
    Eliot Spitzer, Stephen Ross, 506 and 152 West 36th Street and 511 West 35th Street (Google Maps, Related Group, IMDB)
    Related Companies nabs land from Spitzer Enterprises for $77M
    Related Companies nabs land from Spitzer Enterprises for $77M
    Solly Assa blames homeless for damages at MAve Hotel, sues insurer
    Solly Assa blames homeless for damages at MAve Hotel, sues insurer
    Solly Assa blames homeless for damages at MAve Hotel, sues insurer
    Construction labor management platform Bridgit raises $24M
    Construction labor management platform Bridgit raises $24M
    Construction labor management platform Bridgit raises $24M
    Zelig Weiss bids for William Vale Hotel after All Year’s demise (William Vale)
    In fight over William Vale hotel, Zelig Weiss offers to buy it
    In fight over William Vale hotel, Zelig Weiss offers to buy it
    Lennar, Icon teaming up on 3D-printed development
    Lennar, Icon teaming up on 3D-printed development
    Lennar, Icon teaming up on 3D-printed development
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.