Open Menu

NYU renews at Tishman Speyer’s 11 West 42nd Street

University signed five-year lease including six months rent-free

New York /
Nov.November 01, 2021 09:22 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer, NYU President Andrew Hamilton and 11 West 42nd Street in NYC (Getty, CBRE)

Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer, NYU President Andrew Hamilton and 11 West 42nd Street in NYC (Getty, CBRE)

New York University has renewed its lease at Tishman Speyer’s 11 West 42nd Street.

The university again signed on for more than 115,000 square feet at one of the school’s longtime sites, according to the New York Post. The lease covers three floors for five years and six months.

As part of the renewal, NYU is receiving its own private entrance to the building. Rents for the renewal are starting at $55.50 per square foot, but reportedly rises to $61.28 per square foot.

NYU isn’t going to have to sacrifice as much as those rents suggest, however. The Post reports there is a tenant-improvement allowance of $30 per square foot. Additionally, NYU is getting six months rent-free, resulting in a net-effective rent of $46.18 per square foot; asking rents in the building range from $60s to the $80s.

NYU houses its School of Professional Studies at the 32-story building neighboring Bryant Park.

Another tenant in the building occasionally known as the Salmon Tower Building is commercial lender CIT Group. In March 2018, the company renewed approximately 150,000 square feet for 15 years. The company did so three years ahead of the scheduled expiration of its lease at the building.

It’s been a busy few months for Tishman Speyer.

In September, the developer scored the largest outer-borough loan in the city. The firm landed the cash-out refinancing from Bank of America for The Jacx, a 1.2-million-square-foot office and retail complex in Long Island City. The refinancing package came in at $425 million, allowing Tishman Speyer to consolidate existing construction loans and secure new debt.

Read more

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateNYUOffice Leasingtishman speyer

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Regional banks starting to show uptick in loans, but want more borrowers (iStock)
    Verizon to move to Essex Crossing in potential campus play
    Verizon to move to Essex Crossing in potential campus play
    Shoppers to doctors: Shuttered Sears to house Stony Brook medical center
    Shoppers to doctors: Shuttered Sears to house Stony Brook medical center
    Shoppers to doctors: Shuttered Sears to house Stony Brook medical center
    590 Fifth Avenue and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (SL Green)
    SL Green sells 590 Fifth Avenue for $103M
    SL Green sells 590 Fifth Avenue for $103M
    From left: Gaia Real Estate CEO Danny Fishman with 50-58 East Third Street and A&E’s James Patchett, 400 East 57th Street (LinkedIn, Google Maps, A&E)
    Multifamily rebound rules NYC investment sales market
    Multifamily rebound rules NYC investment sales market
    225-227 Grand Street in Williamsburg with Toby Moskovits and Michael Lichtenstein of Heritage Equity Partners (Google Maps, Heritage)
    All Year loses stake in troubled Williamsburg property
    All Year loses stake in troubled Williamsburg property
    Daniel Boulud and the Beekman Hotel (Getty, GKV Architects)
    Daniel Boulud replacing iconic Augustine with new French bistro
    Daniel Boulud replacing iconic Augustine with new French bistro
    Safehold snares ground lease under Ron Burkle’s troubled NoMad Hotel
    Safehold snares ground lease under Ron Burkle’s troubled NoMad Hotel
    Safehold snares ground lease under Ron Burkle’s troubled NoMad Hotel
    29 West 34th Street and Jeff Sutton of Wharton Properties (Google Maps)
    Jeff Sutton will get $9M back from Geox
    Jeff Sutton will get $9M back from Geox
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.