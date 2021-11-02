Open Menu

Fairstead makes $85M senior housing play in Newark

Deal is part of $500M commitment to grow operations, expand multifamily

Tri-State /
Nov.November 02, 2021 01:45 PM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

From left: Jeffrey Goldberg, chief executive officer, Fairstead and Brett Meringoff, managing partner of development, Fairstead in front of Essex Plaza One at 1060 Broad Street in Newark, NJ (Fairstead, ApartmentFinder)

Last week, the New York-based development firm Fairstead committed $500 million to grow out its multifamily holdings as part of a larger expansion plan.

Monday, it put its money where its mouth is, buying a 13-property, 691-unit affordable housing portfolio in Newark.

In a joint venture with LIHC Investment Group, the firms spent $85 million on Essex Plaza One, a 450-unit senior housing residence at 1060 Broad Street, sources familiar with the deal said.

The remaining 12 buildings contain 241 units and are spread across surrounding blocks.

Read more

Fairstead and LIHC plan to spend $27 million to renovate Essex Plaza One. Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Urban Investment Group and Berkadia will provide financing.

The state of New Jersey, city agencies and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are partners in the revitalization, which comes after the city of Newark committed to create and preserve at least 6,000 affordable housing units for low-income residents over the next five years, New Jersey Stage reported.

Fairstead has other senior housing projects in the works. The firm is converting the Park 79 hotel on the Upper West Side, purchased for $23 million in 2016, into affordable units for seniors. And last year, the developer picked up a senior affordable housing property in Davie, Florida, with plans to sink $12 million into renovations.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Affordable HousingCommercial Real EstateNew JerseyNewark

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A rendering of 165 Broome Street (Credit: Handel Architects)
    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    Vornado Realty Trust’s Steven Roth and Michael Franco (Getty, Vornado)
    NYC retail has hit bottom, Vornado’s Roth says
    NYC retail has hit bottom, Vornado’s Roth says
    Capital pains: How lenders are getting creative to get paid
    Capital pains: How lenders are getting creative to get paid
    Capital pains: How lenders are getting creative to get paid
    Madison Capital, Lubert-Adler selling 71 Fifth Avenue
    Madison Capital, Lubert-Adler selling 71 Fifth Avenue
    Madison Capital, Lubert-Adler selling 71 Fifth Avenue
    Size doesn’t matter, say New York’s co-living and micro developers
    Size doesn’t matter, say New York’s co-living and micro developers
    Size doesn’t matter, say New York’s co-living and micro developers
    Microsoft snags 150k sf for Manhattan offices
    Microsoft snags 150K sf for Manhattan offices
    Microsoft snags 150K sf for Manhattan offices
     Samanea New York at 1504 Old Country Road in Westbury (Facebook, Google Maps)
    Long Island mall vacancy rates range from 35% to 5%
    Long Island mall vacancy rates range from 35% to 5%
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.