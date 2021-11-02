Open Menu

Mid-market investors score parking garages, Queens apartments at discounts

$21M Ozone Park homeless shelter among 8 sales recorded between $10 and $30 million last week

New York /
Nov.November 02, 2021 04:02 PM
By Orion Jones
Parking spaces, resi building trade at discounts

85-15 101st Avenue in Queens; 165 Bowery; 191 7th Avenue (Google Maps)

While the pandemic ramped up competition for street parking across the city, garages were emptied as commuters stayed home and the well-heeled cancelled their monthly memberships. This week, some of the spaces they left behind sold at a discount: three garage units at West Village co-op buildings sold for $6 million less than their 2006 price.

Meanwhile, a Jackson Heights residential investment similarly traded for $6 million less than its 2017 price.

Overall, eight investment sales last week for amounts between $10 million and $30 million fetched a total of $127 million, compared to the prior week’s $38 million. Five were in Manhattan, two in Queens and one in Brooklyn.

Below are more details of middle-market transactions recorded in the last week of October:

1. Asher Shafran sold a 12,000 square-foot homeless shelter at 85-15 101st Avenue in Ozone Park, Queens, for $20.5 million to limited liability company 85-15 101st Avenue Propco. Danny Turkel of Liberty One Group filed a permit application to renovate the Queens building in September. Denver-based Bear Creek Asset Management financed the purchase.

2. Wade Guyton through limited liability company Meduza Lorenz bought a 22,000 square-foot office building at 165 Bowery on the Lower East Side for $18.8 million. Malka Realty Corp. sold the property and financed the transaction.

3. William Yagoda’s Twin Oaks Equity Partners bought a 61,000 square-foot, mixed-use building at 191-197 7th Avenue in Chelsea for $17.5 million. The building has 29 units, of which 22 are residential. Metro Management Development was the seller. Signature Bank provided financing.

4. An affiliate of Everest Buildings Management bought a 58-unit residential building, Hays Court, at 33-53 82nd Street and 33-54 83rd Street in Jackson Heights, Queens, for $17 million. An affiliate of private equity investor Henley Investments sold the properties, having acquired them for $23 million in 2017.

5. Select Garages bought the parking spaces of three Greenwich Village co-op buildings at 30 East 9th Street, 40 East 9th Street and 60 East 9th Street, for $16.2 million. An affiliate of Manhattan Skyline Management was the seller, having bought the spaces in 2006 for $22.6 million.

6. Select Garages bought the parking space at 2373 Broadway on the Upper West Side for $13.5 million. Albert Berkowitz signed for the seller, an affiliate of Manhattan Skyline Management.

7. Prana Investments bought 96 rent-controlled residential units at 192 and 200 Nagle Avenue in Inwood for $13 million. The buildings span a combined 87,000 square feet. Morris Lieberman of Park Avenue South Management was the seller.

8. Yehuda Cohen bought 30 residential units at 1071 Fulton Street in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, for $10.3 million. Alfred Thompson signed for the seller, Fulton Classon Condo LLC. Goldman Sachs Bank USA provided financing.




