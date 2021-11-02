Open Menu

Refinancing has saved homeowners billions, but now it’s costing them

Most refis are cash-outs, and 70% of those involve rate increases

National /
Nov.November 02, 2021 09:00 AM
By Cordilia James
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

Low refinancing rates have helped homebuyers save loads of money throughout the pandemic, but signs from the Federal Reserve suggest the window is starting to close.

Indications that the Fed will taper its bond buying have pushed up interest rates in recent weeks, Black Knight noted in its latest mortgage report.

The average 30-year rate on conforming loans is up about 20 basis points since late September. Ten-year Treasury yields are up 33 basis points over the same period.

The increases have winnowed the number of refinancing candidates by 3.4 million, according to the report. That still leaves the number of high-quality candidates at 11.5 million, larger than any time prior to 2020.

The number had never surpassed 10 million before.

Read more

The historic refinance boom stimulated by the Federal Reserve has helped homeowners save more than $1.3 billion per month during the pandemic, or $14 billion over the past 18 months.

By the end of next year, those borrowers will have realized nearly $35 billion in aggregate savings, powering a projected $16 billion per year in economic stimulus.

“By nearly any measure, that is an extraordinary level of potential stimulus to the economy as a direct result of refinance lending,” said Ben Graboske, president of data and analytics at Black Knight.

Another 5.5 million homeowners took advantage of low rates and record home price growth to tap into the $322 billion in available equity. With rates rising, cash-outs now make up the majority of refinance activity.

But sucking out equity has come at a high cost for homeowners: More than 70 percent of cash-out borrowers accepted rate increases. That means they will be paying more per month and taking longer to retire their mortgages, on top of the usual fees to close the loan.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    federal reservelendingMortgagesrefinancing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    RIP: Zombie homes on the decline
    RIP: Zombie homes on the decline
    RIP: Zombie homes on the decline
    NY seeks $540M in mortgage aid. Homeowners need $6B
    NY seeks $540M in mortgage aid. Homeowners need $6B
    NY seeks $540M in mortgage aid. Homeowners need $6B
    The Princeton Club flag in front of 15 West 43rd Street (Google Maps)
    Paper Tigers: Princeton Club defaults on $39M mortgage, may lose digs
    Paper Tigers: Princeton Club defaults on $39M mortgage, may lose digs
    Cushman acquires 40% stake in Greystone lending business for $500M
    Cushman acquires 40% stake in Greystone lending business for $500M
    Cushman acquires 40% stake in Greystone lending business for $500M
    Signature Bank CEO Joseph DePaolo (Signature Bank, iStock)
    Signature Bank reports record results
    Signature Bank reports record results
    Two of the eleven properties under threat of foreclosure (Google Maps)
    Mack Real Estate may “strip” club owner of properties
    Mack Real Estate may “strip” club owner of properties
    It's harder than it's been in a decade to afford a mortgage
    It’s harder than it’s been in a decade to afford a mortgage
    It’s harder than it’s been in a decade to afford a mortgage
    Jacob Chetrit refis 850 Third Ave to the tune of $320M
    Jacob Chetrit refis 850 Third Ave to the tune of $320M
    Jacob Chetrit refis 850 Third Ave to the tune of $320M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.