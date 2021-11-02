Bullseye!

A massive three-level, 90,000 square-foot Target is coming to Kings Plaza in Brooklyn.

The store will replace the former J.C. Penney in the Macerich-owned mall.

“We are exceptionally pleased to welcome a new Target to Kings Plaza, which is a dominant retail destination in this dynamic part of New York City,” Ed Coppola, president of Macerich, said in a statement.

RIPCO’s Jeffrey Howard represented Target in the deal.

A Target representative confirmed the retailer’s plans. It is unknown when the store will open, however, it is listed on Target’s website under future store openings.

Target’s opening adds to a slew of anchor store replacements at Macerich properties. Discount Irish retailer Primark is taking over department store locations in Green Acres Mall on Long Island, Tysons Corner Center in Northern Virginia and Fashion District Philadelphia.

Discount department store Shoppers World has also replaced former Century 21 locations at Green Acres Mall and Fashion District Philadelphia.

Macerich has made similar replacements in the west, too. In May, the retail giant announced a Scheel’s All Sports will replace a former Nordstrom department store at Chandler Fashion Center in Arizona.

The Kings Plaza Target is one of 13 new stores opening in New York in the near future. Among them are locations in Times Square, Union Square and Yonkers.

Target has reported successful earnings in the last year, despite the onset of the pandemic. In a November 2020 earnings call, the retail giant announced it planned to open up to 40 stores a year moving forward. The company has additionally renovated 150 stores this year alone.