Even as the pandemic continues to permeate just about every aspect of our lives, many of its most acute effects on real estate are subsiding. Home prices are beginning to normalize, the office market is lurching back to life and demand for hotel rooms is — albeit slowly — rising again at long last.

But with optimism comes an emerging set of challenges: a deepening supply chain crisis, inflation fears and a bevy of debates over federal, state and local policies — all of which will impact real estate for better or worse.

As editor-in-chief Stuart Elliott writes, “​​Some are calling it a return to the 1970s.”

Welcome to November and another new issue.

In this month’s cover story, reporter Joe Lovinger shines a light on the lenders. Nineteen months into a pandemic that has broadly diminished landlords’ and developers’ ability to keep up with their bills, creditors are finding creative ways to maintain leverage amid ongoing bans on foreclosures.

Other features in this month’s issue include:

A profile of Damac Properties, the Dubai-based, stalking-horse bidder with grand ambitions for redeveloping the site of the Surfside condo collapse in South Florida.

A look at the string of high-profile departures from atop New York City’s largest brokerages, and the new generation of leaders ready to make their mark on the industry.

A pair of deep dives into how the rise of streaming has Wall Street giants pouring capital into Hollywood studios, and why Silicon Valley is poised to become the next great life sciences real estate hub.

For these stories and so many more, read the new issue here and subscribe today here.