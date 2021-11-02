Open Menu

TRD’s November issue is live for subscribers!

National Issue /
Nov.November 02, 2021 07:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Even as the pandemic continues to permeate just about every aspect of our lives, many of its most acute effects on real estate are subsiding. Home prices are beginning to normalize, the office market is lurching back to life and demand for hotel rooms is — albeit slowly — rising again at long last.

But with optimism comes an emerging set of challenges: a deepening supply chain crisis, inflation fears and a bevy of debates over federal, state and local policies — all of which will impact real estate for better or worse.

As editor-in-chief Stuart Elliott writes, “​​Some are calling it a return to the 1970s.”

Welcome to November and another new issue.

In this month’s cover story, reporter Joe Lovinger shines a light on the lenders. Nineteen months into a pandemic that has broadly diminished landlords’ and developers’ ability to keep up with their bills, creditors are finding creative ways to maintain leverage amid ongoing bans on foreclosures.

Other features in this month’s issue include:

  • A profile of Damac Properties, the Dubai-based, stalking-horse bidder with grand ambitions for redeveloping the site of the Surfside condo collapse in South Florida.
  • A look at the string of high-profile departures from atop New York City’s largest brokerages, and the new generation of leaders ready to make their mark on the industry.
  • A pair of deep dives into how the rise of streaming has Wall Street giants pouring capital into Hollywood studios, and why Silicon Valley is poised to become the next great life sciences real estate hub.

For these stories and so many more, read the new issue here and subscribe today here.

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
Robert Durst (Getty, iStock)
Robert Durst indicted on murder charge in wife’s killing
Robert Durst indicted on murder charge in wife’s killing
(iStock)
Refinancing has saved homeowners billions, but now it’s costing them
Refinancing has saved homeowners billions, but now it’s costing them
Size doesn’t matter, say New York’s co-living and micro developers
Size doesn’t matter, say New York’s co-living and micro developers
Size doesn’t matter, say New York’s co-living and micro developers
Court backs tenants in J-51 class action against landlord
Court backs tenants in J-51 class action against landlord
Court backs tenants in J-51 class action against landlord
Simon Property Group CEO David Simon (Getty, Simon)
Victory! Simon says it has overcome Covid as earnings bounce back
Victory! Simon says it has overcome Covid as earnings bounce back
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.