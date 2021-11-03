Open Menu

Lender seeks foreclosure on Standard High Line, alleging $187M owed

Claiming 18 months of missed payments, Wells Fargo moves to wipe out Gaw Capital’s interest in Meatpacking hotel

New York /
Nov.November 03, 2021 03:00 PM
By Sasha Jones | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lender seeks foreclosure on Standard High Line hotel, alleging $187M owed

The Standard High Line Hotel and Goodwin Gaw (GawCapital, TripAdvisor)

After a year and a half of missed loan payments, the Standard High Line could be headed to foreclosure.

Wells Fargo is suing an affiliate of owner Gaw Capital on behalf of CMBS bond holders, seeking a judgement of foreclosure and sale on the private equity firm’s interest in the 338-key hotel at 848 Washington Street in the Meatpacking District.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court, alleges that Gaw owes its lenders nearly $187 million.

After acquiring the hotel for a reported $340 million in 2017, Gaw Capital secured a 10-year, $170 million acquisition loan from French investment bank Natixis. That loan was later split into ​​four separate promissory notes, according to the suit.

Gaw was set to pay off the loan beginning in December 2017 and continuing through October 2027. However, starting in May 2020 and continuing through October of this year, Gaw failed to make any payments, the lawsuit alleges.

Read more

Gaw received a notice of default in June 2020, but still failed to pay up, according to the suit. A year later, the lenders notified Gaw that the entire outstanding principal balance of the loan, along with all accrued interest and late charges, had been declared immediately due under the agreement’s acceleration clause.

The Standard High Line was one of 8,100 hotel businesses across the country that received federal coronavirus assistance of $150,000 or more through the Paycheck Protection Program in July 2020.

The four-star hotel was developed in 2009 by hotelier Andre Balazs in partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners and Greenfield Partners. It was quietly placed on and off the market in 2017 before it was bought by Gaw.

Based in Hong Kong, Gaw Capital is run by Goodwin Gaw. The private equity fund manages more than $27 billion in global property investments, according to Forbes.

Neither Gaw Capital nor Wells Fargo responded to requests for comment.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    foreclosuresHotel MarketReal Estate Lawsuits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Massive student housing firm bilked on upscale complexes, tenants and investors say
    Massive student housing firm bilked on upscale complexes, tenants and investors say
    Massive student housing firm bilked on upscale complexes, tenants and investors say
    Capital pains: How lenders are getting creative to get paid
    Capital pains: How lenders are getting creative to get paid
    Capital pains: How lenders are getting creative to get paid
    Court backs tenants in J-51 class action against landlord
    Court backs tenants in J-51 class action against landlord
    Court backs tenants in J-51 class action against landlord
    Judge demands alarm codes, cancels credit card for Moskovits Bronx project
    Judge demands alarm codes, cancels credit card for Moskovits Bronx project
    Judge demands alarm codes, cancels credit card for Moskovits Bronx project
    Check, please! Locals demand city undo outdoor dining
    Check, please! Locals demand city undo outdoor dining
    Check, please! Locals demand city undo outdoor dining
    RIP: Zombie homes on the decline
    RIP: Zombie homes on the decline
    RIP: Zombie homes on the decline
    Court reverses NYC law protecting non-paying businesses
    Court reverses NYC law protecting non-paying businesses
    Court reverses NYC law protecting non-paying businesses
    225-227 Grand Street in Williamsburg with Toby Moskovits and Michael Lichtenstein of Heritage Equity Partners (Google Maps, Heritage)
    All Year loses stake in troubled Williamsburg property
    All Year loses stake in troubled Williamsburg property
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.