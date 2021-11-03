Open Menu

NY real estate investment firm sells Oak Street property for $120M

Sale marks highest price for a Chicago retail property since 2016

Chicago /
Nov.November 03, 2021 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Dr. Michael Bütter, CEO of Union Investment, and 57-65 East Oak Street (iStock, realestate.union-investment.com)

A New York real estate investment company sold its Oak Street property in Chicago for $120 million, the highest-priced sale of a Chicago retail property since 2016.

Jenel Management sold the 32,000-square-foot development at 57-65 East Oak Street to a German investment fund managed by Union Investment Real Estate, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The deal pencils out to $4,165 per square foot, the third most ever paid for a retail property in the city.

Crain’s reported the building sold for $120 million, citing a person familiar with the deal. CBRE, which represented both sides of the deal, didn’t disclose the sale price, but said it was the highest for a Chicago retail property since 2016.

Union Investment is betting that East Oak Street, home to high-end retailers including Prada and Dior, will thrive again as it recovers from the pandemic.

“East Oak Street is the number one destination for luxury goods and fashion,” said Kseniya Merritt, head of North America’s retail investments in Union Investment. “Due to the demand for space, vacancies are historically low and rents are stable.”

Jenel also gained from the sale. The company paid about $70 million for the two buildings it demolished and constructed for the current three-story building that Chanel and Van Cleef & Arpels are leasing. The total cost for the project came to around $106 million as of December 2019, according to a report from DBRS Morningstar that month.

Tenants struggled to keep up with rent owed to the New York landlord during the pandemic. The property’s largest tenant, Le Colonial, failed to pay rent in April and May this year. Le Colonial, Chanel and Van Cleef negotiated rent deferrals with Jenel last year as the pandemic battered the retail sector. All three companies were paying rent as of August this year, according to DBRS Morningstar.

Keely Polczynski, senior vice president in the Chicago office of CBRE, represented both the buyer and seller in the deal.

[Crain’s] — Connie Kim




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateGold CoastRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Closing: Albert Laboz
    The Closing: Albert Laboz
    The Closing: Albert Laboz
    286 Lenox Avenue in Harlem (Google Maps, iStock)
    Interested in investing in a single building? This Harlem property could be your chance
    Interested in investing in a single building? This Harlem property could be your chance
    ReadySpaces, Co-founders Kevin Petrovic and Jon Zimmerman and their Doral, Florida warehouse (ReadySpaces)
    “Great Resignation” fuels warehouse startup’s NY expansion
    “Great Resignation” fuels warehouse startup’s NY expansion
    Empire State Realty Trust CEO Tony Malkin (Getty, iStock)
    Empire State Realty’s multifamily play baffles experts, investors
    Empire State Realty’s multifamily play baffles experts, investors
    Amazon eyeing 400K sf office in Jersey City
    Amazon eyeing 400K sf office in Jersey City
    Amazon eyeing 400K sf office in Jersey City
    Colliers’ Jay Hennick (Colliers, iStock)
    Spike in investment sales pushes Colliers’ quarterly revenue above $1B
    Spike in investment sales pushes Colliers’ quarterly revenue above $1B
    Vornado Realty Trust’s Steven Roth and Michael Franco (Getty, Vornado)
    NYC retail has hit bottom: Roth
    NYC retail has hit bottom: Roth
    Target inks lease for 90K sf at Macerich’s Kings Plaza mall
    Target inks lease for 90K sf at Macerich’s Kings Plaza mall
    Target inks lease for 90K sf at Macerich’s Kings Plaza mall
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.