Open Menu

Singaporean wealth fund leads $6.8B deal for U.S. industrial properties

GIC-led purchase of 328-asset portfolio from EQT Exeter among largest deals on record in red-hot warehouse sector

National /
Nov.November 03, 2021 04:54 PM
By T.P. Yeatts
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

From left: Lee Hsien Loong, chairman, GIC and Ward Fitzgerald, CEO and senior managing principal, EQT Exeter (Getty Images, EQT Exeter, LoopNet, iStock)

The red-hot industrial real estate sector just notched one of its largest deals ever.

A group of investors led by Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC bought 328 U.S. industrial properties, including debt, from the real estate unit of Swedish private equity firm EQT for $6.8 billion, according to a source familiar with the deal.

Eastdil Secured brokered the sale, which closed on Friday, EQT Exter CEO Ward Fitzgerald said in an interview.

The portfolio received a “significant” number of bids from prospective domestic and international buyers, including U.S. public and nontraded REITs as well as pension funds, Fitzgerald said.

“We felt that the portfolio was significantly stabilized enough from a value-add perspective that we had done our jobs, and so it made sense to reap the rewards for the investors,” he said.

EQT Exeter began marketing the 70.5-million-square-foot portfolio, which sat inside the firm’s private real estate funds and related investment vehicles, at the beginning of the year. The properties average 250,000 square feet and service major metros, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas and Atlanta. They include distribution centers, fulfillment centers and last-mile warehouses.

The Exeter Buckner building was among the facilities included in the deal (Source: EQT Exeter)

“While there are some exceptions in the portfolios, these buildings were built for major corporations, and that’s why we had large-scale international attention for the portfolio,” Fitzgerald said.

Industrial real estate’s star has risen throughout the pandemic, as landlords and developers capitalize on record demand for warehouse space stemming from consumers’ increased reliance on e-commerce. The EQT Exeter portfolio was 95 percent occupied at sale, according to a release.

EQT Exeter emerged from EQT’s acquisition of Pennsylvania-based Exeter Property Group in April. In addition to its industrial activities, EQT Exeter also operates in the residential, office and life science sectors.

EQT Exeter’s position in the industrial sphere is unique, Fitzgerald said, in that it is the only private player that is vertically integrated, with in-house construction, design, development and leasing teams. The firm will continue to manage the industrial warehouses it sold, and it is not planning to draw down its industrial development or exposure, Fitzgerald added.

“We’re building the industrial business quite dramatically,” he said. “ And this transaction is just evidence of our growth.”

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateIndustrial Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Massive student housing firm bilked on upscale complexes, tenants and investors say
    Massive student housing firm bilked on upscale complexes, tenants and investors say
    Massive student housing firm bilked on upscale complexes, tenants and investors say
    NY real estate investment firm sells Oak Street property for $120M
    NY real estate investment firm sells Oak Street property for $120M
    NY real estate investment firm sells Oak Street property for $120M
    286 Lenox Avenue in Harlem (Google Maps, iStock)
    Interested in investing in a single building? This Harlem property could be your chance
    Interested in investing in a single building? This Harlem property could be your chance
    ReadySpaces, Co-founders Kevin Petrovic and Jon Zimmerman and their Doral, Florida warehouse (ReadySpaces)
    “Great Resignation” fuels warehouse startup’s NY expansion
    “Great Resignation” fuels warehouse startup’s NY expansion
    Empire State Realty Trust CEO Tony Malkin (Getty, iStock)
    Empire State Realty’s multifamily play baffles experts, investors
    Empire State Realty’s multifamily play baffles experts, investors
    Amazon eyeing 400K sf office in Jersey City
    Amazon eyeing 400K sf office in Jersey City
    Amazon eyeing 400K sf office in Jersey City
    Colliers’ Jay Hennick (Colliers, iStock)
    Spike in investment sales pushes Colliers’ quarterly revenue above $1B
    Spike in investment sales pushes Colliers’ quarterly revenue above $1B
    Vornado Realty Trust’s Steven Roth and Michael Franco (Getty, Vornado)
    NYC retail has hit bottom: Roth
    NYC retail has hit bottom: Roth
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.