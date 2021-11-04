Open Menu

Columbia Property Trust notches second 799 Broadway tenant

Bain Capital Ventures moving to 12-story boutique office building

New York /
Nov.November 04, 2021 09:05 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Columbia Property Trust's Nelson Mills and 799 Broadway (Columbia Property Trust, Perkins & Will)

Columbia Property Trust’s Nelson Mills and 799 Broadway (Columbia Property Trust, Perkins & Will)

One month after scoring its first tenant at 799 Broadway, Columbia Property Trust is doubling its luck with a second.

Bain Capital Ventures has agreed to a 10-year lease for 8,700-square-feet, or the entirety of the 10th floor of the Greenwich Village office building, according to the Commercial Observer. Asking rents were reportedly between $150 and $200 per square foot.

The venture capital firm has its offices down the street at 632 Broadway. According to the Observer, the venture capital arm of Bain Capital will move into the building during 2022’s second quarter.

Columbia was represented in the deal by JLL’s Benjamin Bass, Mitchell Konsker, Steven Rotter and Sam Seiler. Bain Capital Ventures was represented by Cushman & Wakefield’s Bryan Boisi.

The lease follows the lead of Newrez, a mortgage lending and service firm, which last month became the first tenant to join the 12-story office building. The company leased two full floors, taking up 25,000-square-feet indoors along with four outdoor terraces totaling 2,700 square feet.

Amenities in the building include a communal garden, gym, lounge and bike room. The building is at the site of the former St. Denis Hotel.

In 2018, Normandy Real Estate Partners and Columbia Property Trust agreed to a $300 million joint venture to develop the building, scoring a $187 million construction loan from Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. Columbia Property Trust closed on its 50 percent state from Ares Management at a $142.5 million value.

Shortly after the development was finalized, Columbia Property Trust agreed to buy Normandy in a deal nearing $100 million. Columbia Property Trust is itself being acquired by PIMCO in a deal valued close to $2.2 billion, even higher at $3.9 billion when debt is included.

The building is expected to open soon.

Read more

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    columbia property trustCommercial Real EstateGreenwich VillageOffice Leasing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    City’s biggest garage operator defrauded landlords out of rent, then settlements: lawsuit
    Landlords accuse Icon Parking of fraudulent scheme to duck debt payments
    Landlords accuse Icon Parking of fraudulent scheme to duck debt payments
    Singaporean wealth fund leads $6.8B deal for U.S. industrial properties
    Singaporean wealth fund leads $6.8B deal for U.S. industrial properties
    Singaporean wealth fund leads $6.8B deal for U.S. industrial properties
    Massive student housing firm bilked on upscale complexes, tenants and investors say
    Massive student housing firm bilked on upscale complexes, tenants and investors say
    Massive student housing firm bilked on upscale complexes, tenants and investors say
    NY real estate investment firm sells Oak Street property for $120M
    NY real estate investment firm sells Oak Street property for $120M
    NY real estate investment firm sells Oak Street property for $120M
    286 Lenox Avenue in Harlem (Google Maps, iStock)
    Interested in investing in a single building? This Harlem property could be your chance
    Interested in investing in a single building? This Harlem property could be your chance
    ReadySpaces, Co-founders Kevin Petrovic and Jon Zimmerman and their Doral, Florida warehouse (ReadySpaces)
    “Great Resignation” fuels warehouse startup’s NY expansion
    “Great Resignation” fuels warehouse startup’s NY expansion
    Empire State Realty Trust CEO Tony Malkin (Getty, iStock)
    Empire State Realty’s multifamily play baffles experts, investors
    Empire State Realty’s multifamily play baffles experts, investors
    Amazon eyeing 400K sf office in Jersey City
    Amazon eyeing 400K sf office in Jersey City
    Amazon eyeing 400K sf office in Jersey City
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.