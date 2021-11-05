Halloween is over and the holiday season can begin in earnest. If the stress of coming up with gift ideas for clients, coworkers, friends and family isn’t enough to cause palpitations, the added pressure of hosting a holiday get-together is sure to do the trick.

The closer it gets to Thanksgiving, the more obvious it is likely to become that one’s kitchen does not have an oven large enough to accommodate a full-size turkey, refrigerator space for the appropriate libations or countertops large enough for chafing dishes.

Have no fear: our Select Spaces team has made a list — and checked it twice — of five luxury homes for sale with jaw-dropping kitchens to ease your holiday woes (or help hone your own cooking skills) for years to come. See our choices below, and resolve to host more cocktail parties and dinners in 2022.

An Upper East Side chef’s quarters

21 East 79th Street | 4 BR | $8.2M

Expansive marble countertops in the chef’s kitchen and a trio of wood-burning fireplaces make this four-bedroom at 21 East 79th Street, 4th floor the dream location for a cozy dinner party. This newly renovated co-op includes appliances from Subzero, Miele and Viking, countertops by Calcutta Gold, two fridges (plus a third for wine) and a large formal dining room. Occupying the entire floor, the apartment also includes four bathrooms, a library, living room and separate entertainment room, leaving plenty of room for guests.

Cultivate your own Soho food scene

151 Wooster Street | 5 BR | $18M

Interior designer Ken Fulk’s vision for this five-bedroom condo 151 Wooster Street was “part city townhouse and part country manor,” according to the listing. One look at this pad’s open-concept, turquoise and wood kitchen, complete with a velvet-boothed eating area, indicates that he succeeded. With gold appliances, ample counter space and a separate, wet-bar-equipped kitchen, a new owner could make this 6,000-square-foot duplex the chic neighborhood’s next hot spot for cocktails.

A penthouse-perfect gathering place

823 Park Avenue | 5 BR | $30M

While the kitchen may not be the primary draw for most buyers in the market for a $30 million condo, the penthouse at 823 Park Avenue might change that. With all the elegance of a luxury Lenox Hill abode, the unit’s classic design extends to its bright, eat-in kitchen, which features large windows, custom cabinetry, an Ann Sacks-tiled backsplash and granite countertops. To get those dinners fired up, it includes a chef-worthy, six-burner La Cornue gas range and hood, a Subzero fridge and two dishwashers. For those fearful of having too many cooks in the kitchen, the unit’s top floor features a home theater, landscaped terrace and built-in hot tub that entertains guests with city views at any time of year.

An UWS kitchen with water views

200 Amsterdam Avenue | 4 BR | $38M

Few Upper West Side homes offer views like those from this penthouse at 200 Amsterdam Avenue, and even fewer have the floor-to-ceiling windows to appropriately show them off to guests. Designed by architect Elkus Manfredi and CetraRuddy, the vistas from this duplex even extend to the open-air kitchen, which boasts abundant counterspace, a Calacutta marble island, a Miele speed oven and two dishwashers. The kitchen’s sliding glass panels open to a dining room that dramatically overlooks Central Park.

An extravagant parkside abode

12 East 63rd Street | 7 BR | $61M