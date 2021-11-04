Open Menu

Italian restaurant, complete with 115-year-old castle, hits market

Owners of Casa Basso in Westhampton exploring sale after 35 years

Tri-State /
Nov.November 05, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Italian restaurant, complete with 115-year-old castle, his market asking $6.5M

59 Montauk Highway in Westhampton (Google Maps)

A restaurant, a castle, a pair of sculpted swordsmen — the Casa Basso property has it all. And for $6.5 million, the Westhampton establishment can be yours.

The 91-year-old restaurant is being sold by owners Bejto and Zyli Bracovic, according to Behind the Hedges. The couple bought it in 1986 and are only the third owners since its establishment in 1930. Douglas Elliman’s Enzo Morabito has the listing.

The restaurant may be known for its Italian eats, but the buyer will receive much more than a fine dining experience. For one, a castle has stood on the property for more than a century. Sculptor Theophilus Brouwer built the medieval manse in 1906, drawing inspiration from his travels in Spain, the publication reported.

Read more

Sitting adjacent to the restaurant, the castle’s ground-floor space is rented out to a pastry business, while a pair of studio apartments are on the second floor.

Guarding the castle and pottery studio-turned-restaurant are two giant swordsmen, which tower over the entrance to the property, decked in coats and fanciful hats.

For Bejto, the sale of the restaurant marks the end of an era born of the American dream; Bracovic started as a dishwasher at the restaurant five decades ago after escaping the Communist regime in then-Yugoslavia. He lived in the castle, which at the time served as a dorm for Casa Basso’s employees.

Bejto and Zyli married in 1976 and went on to buy a home in Middle Village, Queens. They sold it a decade later to fund their purchase of the restaurant for $750,000.

According to Behind the Hedges, there are no plans to shutter the Italian eatery while the owners try to sell the property. The family hopes that the eventual owner doesn’t change too much about its identity.

“I hope that somebody will come in and keep it as a restaurant,” Bejto told Behind the Hedges. “If you’re willing to work, you can make a good living.”

[Behind the Hedges] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateRetailThe HamptonsWesthampton

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Biometric screener CLEAR grabs 120K sf at Vornado’s 85 Tenth Ave
    Biometric firm CLEAR grabs 120K sf at Vornado and Related’s 85 10th Ave
    Biometric firm CLEAR grabs 120K sf at Vornado and Related’s 85 10th Ave
    Developers are finding new lives for “zombie” malls
    Developers are finding new lives for “zombie” malls
    Developers are finding new lives for “zombie” malls
    New York firm secures $53M for Stamford multifamily acquisition
    New York firm secures $53M for Stamford multifamily acquisition
    New York firm secures $53M for Stamford multifamily acquisition
    Columbia Property Trust's Nelson Mills and 799 Broadway (Columbia Property Trust, Perkins & Will)
    Columbia Property Trust notches second 799 Broadway tenant
    Columbia Property Trust notches second 799 Broadway tenant
    City’s biggest garage operator defrauded landlords out of rent, then settlements: lawsuit
    Landlords accuse Icon Parking of fraudulent scheme to duck debt payments
    Landlords accuse Icon Parking of fraudulent scheme to duck debt payments
    Annual contract activity comparisons are starting to look normal again
    Residential market picks up in Brooklyn and Manhattan, sinks in suburbs
    Residential market picks up in Brooklyn and Manhattan, sinks in suburbs
    Singaporean wealth fund leads $6.8B deal for U.S. industrial properties
    Singaporean wealth fund leads $6.8B deal for U.S. industrial properties
    Singaporean wealth fund leads $6.8B deal for U.S. industrial properties
    Massive student housing firm bilked on upscale complexes, tenants and investors say
    Massive student housing firm bilked on upscale complexes, tenants and investors say
    Massive student housing firm bilked on upscale complexes, tenants and investors say
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.