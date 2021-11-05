Open Menu

Joe Farrell’s Hamptons Sandcastle finally sells for $31M

Bridgehampton mansion was last listed for $35M after multiple price cuts since 2018

Tri-State /
Nov.November 05, 2021 03:31 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Joe Farrell’s Sandcastle estate sells for $31M (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman, Joe Farrell)

After three years and multiple price cuts, Joe Farrell’s Sandcastle in the Hamptons has dug up a buyer.

The developer’s famed Bridgehampton estate sold for $31 million Tuesday, below its $35 million asking price. The buyer, represented by Douglas Elliman’s Tal Alexander and Sara Goldfarb, is a Florida billionaire, according to the New York Post.

The 17,000 square foot residence at 612 Halsey Lane first hit the market in 2018 asking $50 million, then was relisted in 2019 at $40 million.

The ten-bedroom home, with such over-the-top amenities as a baseball field, bowling alley and a pool with an underwater sound system, sits on 11.5 acres.

The mansion has hosted some high-profile soirees over the years, including Rudy Giuliani’s 75th birthday celebration and a party last year depicted on “The Real Housewives of New York City.” Guests who have stayed there include Jay-Z, Beyonce and Justin Bieber.

The main floor includes a chef’s kitchen and prep kitchen, butler’s pantry, wine room and walk-in refrigerator, as well as a library, ten-seat theater and 2,000 square feet of covered porches.

One floor up is a 2,000-square-foot master suite with a sitting room, walk-in closets, dressing room, his and hers baths and a large private patio with outdoor shower. Additionally, there are five en-suite guest rooms, an upstairs living room and a separate guest apartment with two additional bedrooms and its own entrance.

The estate can host about as many sports as the Summer Olympics. Facilities include courts for tennis, squash, racquetball, basketball and volleyball, a baseball diamond, a two-lane bowling alley, a climbing wall and a skateboard half pipe, as well as a full gym and training room. And for rainy days, there is virtual golf, baseball, hockey and soccer.

Additional amenities include a club area with a DJ booth, full bar, wine room and lounge with five TVs, as well as a private spa with fireplace, in-floor Jacuzzi, hydraulic massage tables, sauna, steam room and showers

A 60-foot swimming pool, 2,400-square-foot pool house, oversized hot tub and large outdoor kitchen round out the property.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Douglas Ellimanhamptons-weeklyLuxury Real EstateResidential Real EstateThe Hamptons

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
     Zillow CEO Rich Barton (Getty, iStock)
    Hubris vs machines vs humans: The fallout from Zillow’s iBuying fiasco
    Hubris vs machines vs humans: The fallout from Zillow’s iBuying fiasco
    More people headed back to the office in October after stalling in September. (Getty)
    Workers return to offices as jobs recovery accelerates
    Workers return to offices as jobs recovery accelerates
    Airbnb's Brian Chesky (Getty)
    Airbnb’s revenue, profit soar as “work from anywhere” deepens
    Airbnb’s revenue, profit soar as “work from anywhere” deepens
    59 Montauk Highway in Westhampton, NY (Google Maps)
    Italian restaurant, complete with 115-year-old castle, hits market
    Italian restaurant, complete with 115-year-old castle, hits market
    Doorsey co-founders Jordan Allen, Nick McLain, Matt Melville
    Homebuying platform Doorsey launches, promising bid transparency
    Homebuying platform Doorsey launches, promising bid transparency
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.