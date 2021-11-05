After three years and multiple price cuts, Joe Farrell’s Sandcastle in the Hamptons has dug up a buyer.

The developer’s famed Bridgehampton estate sold for $31 million Tuesday, below its $35 million asking price. The buyer, represented by Douglas Elliman’s Tal Alexander and Sara Goldfarb, is a Florida billionaire, according to the New York Post.

The 17,000 square foot residence at 612 Halsey Lane first hit the market in 2018 asking $50 million, then was relisted in 2019 at $40 million.

The ten-bedroom home, with such over-the-top amenities as a baseball field, bowling alley and a pool with an underwater sound system, sits on 11.5 acres.

The mansion has hosted some high-profile soirees over the years, including Rudy Giuliani’s 75th birthday celebration and a party last year depicted on “The Real Housewives of New York City.” Guests who have stayed there include Jay-Z, Beyonce and Justin Bieber.

The main floor includes a chef’s kitchen and prep kitchen, butler’s pantry, wine room and walk-in refrigerator, as well as a library, ten-seat theater and 2,000 square feet of covered porches.

One floor up is a 2,000-square-foot master suite with a sitting room, walk-in closets, dressing room, his and hers baths and a large private patio with outdoor shower. Additionally, there are five en-suite guest rooms, an upstairs living room and a separate guest apartment with two additional bedrooms and its own entrance.

The estate can host about as many sports as the Summer Olympics. Facilities include courts for tennis, squash, racquetball, basketball and volleyball, a baseball diamond, a two-lane bowling alley, a climbing wall and a skateboard half pipe, as well as a full gym and training room. And for rainy days, there is virtual golf, baseball, hockey and soccer.

Additional amenities include a club area with a DJ booth, full bar, wine room and lounge with five TVs, as well as a private spa with fireplace, in-floor Jacuzzi, hydraulic massage tables, sauna, steam room and showers

A 60-foot swimming pool, 2,400-square-foot pool house, oversized hot tub and large outdoor kitchen round out the property.