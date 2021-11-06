A Dutch art museum that opened in 1849 and is closed for a seven-year renovation is putting its full range of 151,000 works on display to the public for the first time.

Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen, located next to Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam, opens on Saturday. The museum itself has room to display just 8 percent of its collection at once.

The six-story depot will also give visitors the chance to understand the inner workings of the museum and will house private and corporate collections. It includes 88,000 prints and drawings. According to the Guardian, works from the likes of Vincent van Gogh and René Magritte will be among those on display.

The space is divided into 14 compartments, each designed for different kinds of art, including paintings, photography, metal objects and art composed of other material. The works are arranged according to climate-control needs, such as humidity and temperature.

The Guardian reports that visitors will need to take precautions of their own to keep the art safe. That includes wearing protective coats and not carrying large bags.

Designed by MVRDV, the building includes a 120-seat rooftop restaurant. The unique design of the depot is circular, featuring a mirrored facade.

Sustainably sourced materials were used in the depot’s construction and it’s expected to be energy-efficient. It will have LED lighting and waterless urinals and a roof lined by birch and pine trees, grass, sedum plants and solar panels.

Admission is free for friends and members of the museum, as well as for those 18 years and under. For adults, entry to the depot costs 20 euros, or a little more than $23.