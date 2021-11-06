Open Menu

Quail sale: Plantation goes for $14.6M

Georgia property hadn’t been sold in more than century

Nov.November 06, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Quail-hunting plantations are big business in Georgia, where one such estate sold for $14.6 million in the city of Albany.

Bob Kenna, a patent holder in the prosthetics industry, bought Cane Mill from John Thompson, whose family had owned it for almost 150 years, the Wall Street Journal reported. The family had partially leased it out in recent years.

The property is about 4,000 acres and includes a 3,100-square-foot main lodge and two staff homes for eight plantation employees. Other features include a horse barn, a dog kennel and two utility shops.

Kenna and his wife have plans for the property, where they married. The couple is already building a new house on the property and they’re repairing various structures and roads.

Jon Kohler of Jon Kohler & Associates held the listing on the property.

“The property itself is very beautiful,” Kenna told the Journal. “I do train dogs and sell dogs so I figured, ‘this is great, I can live the rest of my life here.’”

According to the Journal, the property spent several years coming on and off the market before Kohler got the listing in February. Kenna agreed to buy it before Kohler could officially put it back on the market.

Quail hunting estates can go for big bucks in the South. Last summer, the 5,100-acre Cherokee Farm hit the market in Georgia for $26 million. It was being sold by the family of former two-term Lieutenant Governor Mark Taylor. Much of the property was a forest reserve and a habitat for quail hunting.

According to the listing, the property was sold for its asking price.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




