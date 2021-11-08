When you’re looking to seal a big deal, two units can be better than one.

A combined condominium in Brooklyn Heights was the borough’s most expensive listing to go into contract last week, according to Compass’ weekly report.

The units at One Brooklyn Bridge Park, which span a total 3,310 square feet, had a last asking price of $5.35 million, or $1,616 per square foot. The condo has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and 35 windows that overlook the harbor, Statue of Liberty and Manhattan skyline.

Up next was a four-story townhouse at 562 2nd Street in Park Slope. The 4,440-square-foot home was last asking $4.3 million — $968 per square foot — and features six bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, original stained glass and a paved garden.

The deals led the 27 contracts signed in Brooklyn asking $2 million or more from Nov. 1-7, the same number as the week prior. Of those deals, 15 were condos and 12 were houses.

The asking prices for last week’s deals was $84.3 million combined. The median asking price for those units was $3.2 million and the average price per square foot was $1,406.

On average, luxury homes that went into contract spent 194 days on the market and had their asking prices reduced by 2 percent.