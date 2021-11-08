After securing an Upper East Side mansion on East 81st Street, Suzy Welch is ready to say goodbye to a Fifth Avenue co-op she’s had for the past three years.

Welch is listing the home at 834 Fifth Avenue for $25 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. The seventh-floor duplex includes about 9,000 square feet and more than 90 feet of Central Park frontage.

The apartment features 10 windows that look out on the park, as well as a wood-burning fireplace, a library and a dining room. Welch told the Journal she spent a year on renovations, including ridding the kitchen of bricks and restoring original windows to the room.

Deborah Grubman of the Corcoran Group has the listing.

Late General Electric boss Jack Welch bought the Fifth Avenue apartment for $18.8 million in 2018. The two-bedroom, four-bathroom unit was previously listed in 2017 for $24 million. He bought it from the estate of philanthropist Ruth Stanton, who owned the home for more than 40 years.

There have been a couple of very expensive sales at 834 Fifth Avenue in the past, according to the Journal. One unit sold in 2015 for $77.5 million, the most expensive co-op sale in city history. Another unit, a duplex, sold in 2019 for $53 million.

Suzy Welch, who works as an author, journalist and television commentator, appears ready to move on from the Fifth Avenue unit after buying a mansion 160 East 81st Street for about $22.7 million last month. She purchased the mansion from JLL board of directors member Bridget Macaskill and her husband, documents showed.

Welch’s mansion purchase comes with eight bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms. The 40-foot-wide mansion includes a private garage, an elevator and a double-wide landscaped garden. Other amenities include a wood-paneled library, a mezzanine balcony and five fireplaces.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner