Mystery buyer closes on “Jenga Tower” penthouse for $45M

Two-floor unit at 56 Leonard St. goes for $5M below ask and $3M less than previous purchase price in 2017

New York /
Nov.November 09, 2021 04:35 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner | Research By Orion Jones
56 Leonard Street in Tribeca NYC (56leonardtribeca.com, iStock)

Three months after going into contract, the penthouse atop Lower Manhattan’s “Jenga Building” has sold for $45 million, records show.

The buyer, identified only as Misfit Owlet LLC, purchased the two-floor unit at 56 Leonard Street from another LLC, Uticon Investments, which bought it for just under $48 million in 2017.

The sale fell $5 million short of the penthouse’s last ask of $50 million, which would have made it the priciest Downtown penthouse sale this year, listing agent Clayton Orrigo said in August; it’s not clear if the distinction remains at the closing price.

“I do believe this is the most expensive transaction to close downtown in 2021,” Orrigo told The Real Deal on Tuesday. He declined to share additional details, citing a non-disclosure agreement. Fellow Compass agent Stephen Ferrara also had the listing.

The 7,779-square-foot unit occupies the top two floors of the 60-story tower, which earned its nickname through its distinctive design by Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron. The unit has five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and three terraces totaling 1,252 square feet.

Other amenities in the unit include a gas fireplace, a double Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine cooler, multiple dishwashers and heated flooring in the bathroom. The building, meanwhile, comes with a 75-foot infinity pool with a sundeck, a steam room and sauna, a gym, a playroom and a library lounge.

The building, which has attracted a string of deals, has been the home to a number of celebrities, including R&B artist Frank Ocean and comedian Keegan Michael-Key. Hedge funder Leon Shaulov sold another penthouse in the building for $30 million last month.

Alexico Group worked on the building for more than a decade before closings kicked off in 2016. Within a month after pre-sales launched in 2013, half of the units were in contract for a reported total of $450 million.

