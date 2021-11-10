Rolex has decided it’s time to get moving on a new office building in Midtown Manhattan.

Robert Kaden of Rolex Realty Corporation filed plans with the New York City Department of Buildings to construct an office building at 665 Fifth Avenue. The building is expected to be about 199,000 square feet, the filing says.

According to the filing, it will stand 28 stories tall, reaching a height of 419 feet. About 156,000 square feet is being counted as space for commercial use, but it’s unclear how the rest of the square feet is being considered.

Rolex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In August, Rolex filed an application with the Department of Buildings to start demolishing its 12-story headquarters at the site. The Swiss company had planned to partner with architect David Chipperfield on a new building of 25 stories and nearly 156,000 square feet.

Chipperfield was selected to design the building in 2019. Previously released renderings show a modern-looking building with five glass boxes stacked atop one another.

The new filing, however, lists Nickolas Zigomanis of AAI Architects as the registered architect involved in the project.

The company previously pledged that its forthcoming building would be energy-efficient and eco-friendly. “The quality, precision and excellence that are associated with Rolex will be incorporated in all aspects of the building,” said Luca Bernasconi, president and CEO of Rolex Watch U.S.A., said in a statement earlier this year.

Rolex also recently opened a store in the Meatpacking District. The company’s retail partner, Tourneau, inked a lease for about 3,500 square feet at Midtown Equities’ 29 Ninth Avenue. Rent works out to $2.1 million per year.