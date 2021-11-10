Eugene Lemay, a longtime Moishe Mana employee who led the billionaire developer’s multi-city arts hub, Mana Contemporary, has been indicted for tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the IRS. Joel Lingat, the gallery-cum-studio’s bookkeeper, has also been indicted. NJ.com first reported the news.

Prosecutors allege that Lemay, 61, evaded nearly $8 million in payroll taxes between 2010 and 2016 by misclassifying Mana Contemporary workers as independent contractors.

He is accused of setting up a series of shell companies nominally owned by his close associates or family members, including his father-in-law and sister. Those companies employed people whom Lemay contracted with, but they were really Mana Contemporary staff and Lemay should have paid the taxes required when employing workers full-time, authorities said.

“As alleged, these men, with others, went through extraordinary lengths to hide the money through a series of completely bogus companies,” said Thomas Fattorusso, an IRS special agent, in a press release announcing the indictments.

Lemay is also accused of ducking personal income taxes by receiving a large portion of his income through a shell company, GM3 Enterprises. He paid for personal expenses through GM3 and deducted them as business expenses on the company’s tax returns, according to the press release.

Moishe Mana was not charged and it is unclear exactly how much he knew about how Mana Contemporary was handling its finances. But the arts center is part of Mana Common, the suite of neighborhood development companies and initiatives of which he is CEO.

Lemay has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, according to Alice Teodoro, a spokesperson for Mana Contemporary.

Lemay and Lingat are not the first executives in the Mana business empire to be accused of tax trickery. Salman Rami Haim, the former president of Moishe’s Movers, pleaded guilty to payroll tax conspiracy in May 2019. Nissim Fadida, another former Moishe’s Movers president, also pleaded guilty on Oct. 15, 2021, to participating in the scheme.

Lemay began working for Mana in 1984, picking up spare jobs at Moishe’s Moving Systems. The moving company was one of Mana’s first ventures and provided his introduction to real estate. By 1998, he had scooped up more than 1.5 million square feet in the New York metro area, largely warehouses and storage space for the moving business.

Mana Contemporary, which opened in 2012 as a 500,000-square-foot cluster of art studios and galleries in Jersey City, arose as a way of capitalizing on Moishe’s Moving’s property portfolio. It has since grown into a national operation with outposts in Chicago and Miami.

Lemay, who lived in Israel for years, once compared Mana Contemporary to a kibbutz for creatives, where artists and collectors mingle, build partnerships and share resources.

The legal line distinguishing a contractor from an employee can be blurry, a possible line of defense for the accused.

“There is no ‘magic’ or set number of factors that ‘makes’ the worker an employee or an independent contractor,” reads an IRS guide for employers.

Instead, it comes down to the level of control an employer has over a worker: Can the firm tell the worker what to do and how to do it? Does the worker need to provide his or her own tools? After a holistic appraisal, employers are supposed to make a call that keeps them on the right side of the law.

Lemay, who did not respond to a phone call and couldn’t be reached by email, faces up to 15 years in prison.