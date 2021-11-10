Open Menu

Office landlords profess optimism despite dip in occupancy

Boston Properties, SL Green and Vornado among those brushing off Q3 declines

New York /
Nov.November 10, 2021 05:45 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Boston Properties’ Owen Thomas, Vornado Realty Trust’s Steve Roth, Paramount Group’s Albert Behler, SL Green’s Marc Holliday and Empire Real Estate Trust’s Tony Malkin (iStock, slgreen.com, vno.com, paramount-group.com, esrtreit.com, LinkedIn)

The onset of the pandemic last year left office landlords’ portfolios mostly empty, but their bottom lines largely unaffected.

Initially saved by the long-term nature of their leases, landlords have since seen work-from-home policies elevate office vacancy rates. Office leasing tours — one indicator of prospective tenants’ interest — were few and far between until early this year.

But leasing volumes have picked up in recent months. Despite widespread discussions over a hybrid working model that could lead to smaller offices, landlords in their third quarter earnings calls were largely optimistic about the future of demand for quality office space.

Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas said in the late October call that across its portfolio spanning both coasts, the company counted over 1.4 million square feet of leasing, marking more than double the first quarter’s volume and a rise from the second quarter.

The developer’s eight office buildings in New York City — totaling 9.5 million square feet — were 89.9 percent leased at the end of September. That figure was partly driven down by Dock 72, a struggling office building on the Brooklyn waterfront, which is only 33.1 percent leased, according to the quarterly filing.

A few days later, Vornado Realty Trust CFO Michael Franco told analysts the real estate investment trust had 91.6 percent of offices leased at the end of the third quarter. The figure was up 50 basis points from the previous quarter, which Franco said the company believes “represented the bottom for our office occupancy.”

“We expect this figure to keep moving up from here based on leases we have out for signature and in negotiation,” Franco said.

SL Green CEO Marc Holliday addressed analysts on Oct. 21, hours after the ribbon cutting of Summit One Vanderbilt, an observation deck atop the 1.6-million-square-foot office skyscraper the REIT built next to Grand Central Terminal.

Holliday lauded his supertall building, which is now more than 90 percent leased. The REIT’s third quarter revenue was $205.2 million, down 17.7 percent from the same period last year in a fall that can be partly attributed to the REIT’s asset sales to increase liquidity during the pandemic.

The company’s office portfolio was 93.1 percent leased at the end of the third quarter, including those that were signed but not yet commenced. The rate is about 1 percentage point less than a year ago, but still places the firm ahead of its peers.

Holliday said 830,000 square feet of office space are in the leasing pipeline and, overall, “the numbers speak for themselves.”

One defining factor for attracting tenants? “Amenitized buildings,” he said.

Read more

Flight to quality, by design

Landlords touting their portfolios pointed to tenants’ newfound preference for tuned-up office products.

“Every day, we are seeing more evidence of a flight to quality and that trend endures to our benefit,” said Albert Behler, CEO and president of Paramount Group, in the late October earnings call. “It is not by chance that we have had the leasing success we have had. It is by design.”

During the third quarter, Paramount managed to partially fill 500,000 square feet at 1301 Sixth Avenue vacated by Barclay’s. A total of 279,000 square feet was leased at the 45-story office tower, including a 167,000 square feet to French bank Credit Agricole and 112,000 square feet in a renewal and expansion lease with SVB Leerink.

Paramount’s portfolio-wide occupancy rate was 90.3 percent in the third quarter, compared to New York City’s rate of 89.9 percent and San Francisco’s at 91.4 percent.

Empire State Realty Trust was similarly hit by 353,000 square feet of vacancy when a bankruptcy court allowed its major tenant, GBG, to terminate leases for 162,000 square feet at ESRT’s 1333 Broadway and 191,000 square feet at the Empire State Building.

The subsidiary of Global Brands Group Holding sought Chapter 11 protection in July. About a third of GBG’s space has been subleased to tenants and ESRT is actively marketing the remaining 220,000 square feet, said Tom Durels, the firm’s head of real estate.

With the additional vacancy, the REIT’s Manhattan office portfolio was 84.5 percent leased at the end of the third quarter, down 2.4 percentage points from a year ago, and down 5.1 percentage points from the 2019 level, according to the firm’s quarterly reports.

But the REIT’s executives said during the conference that the firm had a solid leasing quarter with a total of 268,000-square-foot leases signed during the third quarter.

“Our properties continue to benefit from the flight to quality trends spoken broadly in the market, and we see it in leasing activity underway and our results,” said Tony Malkin, the firm’s chairman, CEO and president, during the call.

Carrots and negotiation

Quality alone, however, is not enough to win over tenants in the pandemic recovery.

Take SL Green as an example. The REIT in the third quarter signed 44 office leases in Manhattan, totaling 445,000 square feet. The average length of these leases was 10.7 years, doubling the average length of 33 leases signed in the third quarter of 2019.

But to get those leases signed, SL Green sweetened the deals with generous concessions, including 8.8 months of free rent and a tenant improvement allowance of $77.63 per rentable square foot on average, according to the quarterly report. (The average excludes leases at One Vanderbilt.) The average concession package a year ago was 4.7 months of free rent with an allowance of $19.33 per rentable square foot.

Additionally, landlords’ willingness to negotiate in the pandemic started to bear fruit, according to Douglas Linde, Boston Properties’ president and director.

In late 2020, Boston Properties’ tenants with soon-to-expire leases told the landlord they might leave — their employees were largely working from home anyway — but if they could secure a short-term extension, they would hold onto the space and consider their next steps, Linde told analysts.

With the market at a standstill, the landlord agreed to the extension, thinking that it would be better to have a tenant rather than no tenant. Linde said the approach has paid off.

“We’re starting to see the success of that strategy, which is that the tenants that did those short-term commitments are going to likely be renewing on a long-term basis” with terms that are pricier compared to the old leases, Linde said. “And we’ll get a dramatic uptick [in rent].”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Boston PropertiesEmpire State Realty TrustManhattan Office Marketoffice marketparamount groupSL Green RealtyVornado Realty Trust

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Vornado's Steve Roth and 220 Central Park South (Credit: Getty Images, iStock)
    Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS
    Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS
    Vornado chairman and CEO Steven Roth, and 608 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images)
    “Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call
    “Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call
    Steven Roth, CEO of Vornado and 640 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images and Vornado Realty Trust)
    Bank of China issues $500M to Vornado in refi of 640 Fifth Avenue
    Bank of China issues $500M to Vornado in refi of 640 Fifth Avenue
    \665 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and Rolex CEO Jean-Frederic Dufour (Getty, David Chipperfield Architects)
    Building time: Rolex files for 199K sf Midtown building
    Building time: Rolex files for 199K sf Midtown building
    Vornado Realty Trust CEO Steven Roth with 220 Central Park South (Getty)
    Vornado’s 220 Central Park South approaches $3B in total sales
    Vornado’s 220 Central Park South approaches $3B in total sales
    (Getty)
    Workers wield the bargaining power in return-to-office plans
    Workers wield the bargaining power in return-to-office plans
    George Comfort & Sons’ Peter Duncan (right), Philip Morris International CEO Jacek Olczak and 677 Washington Boulevard in Connecticut (George Comfort & Sons, Philip Morris, Google Maps)
    George Comfort & Sons signs Philip Morris as Stamford tenant
    George Comfort & Sons signs Philip Morris as Stamford tenant
    More people headed back to the office in October after stalling in September. (Getty)
    Workers return to offices as jobs recovery accelerates
    Workers return to offices as jobs recovery accelerates
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.