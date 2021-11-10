Burlington is set to open in Farmingville, Long Island, in a stride toward its plans to double its store count.

The off-price retailer is opening a store in the Suffolk County hamlet on Nov. 12, Newsday reports. It will be Burlington’s eighth Long Island location and span a modest 32,000 square feet, part of the company’s initiative to reduce the size of its stores.

“During the spring season, we opened 16 stores that were 30,000 square feet or less and the earlier results are extremely encouraging,” Burlington CEO Michael O’Sullivan said in a second-quarter earnings call, according to Newsday.

The company has cut the average size of its stores from 43,000 square feet in the 2018 fiscal year to 40,000 square feet in 2020, the newspaper reported.

The new Burlington location in the Expressway Plaza at 2280 North Ocean Avenue is taking up about a third of a 103,000-square-foot former Kmart store that closed two years ago. Other tenants include a Stop & Shop supermarket, TGI Friday’s, Starbucks and LA Fitness.

The company, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, operated almost 800 stores across 45 states and Puerto Rico as of the end of July. However, it has plans to grow much bigger.

In March, the retailer announced a long-term strategy to increase its total store count to 2,000, including opening 100 this fiscal year. The smaller footprint of its stores was part of the expansion plan.

“This new target takes account of the significant market share opportunity that we see ahead of us, and of the improvements we are making in our business with Burlington 2.0, in particular the significant reduction in inventory levels and the smaller store footprint that this enables,” O’Sullivan said in a statement to Chain Store Age.

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner