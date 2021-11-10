Open Menu

Burlington opening eighth Long Island store as it doubles locations

Suffolk County location among discount retailer’s move to smaller stores

Tri-State /
Nov.November 11, 2021 12:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Burlington opening eighth Long Island store amid plan to double locations

Burlington CEO Michael O’Sullivan and 2280 North Ocean Avenue in Farmingville (Glassdoor, Google Maps)

Burlington is set to open in Farmingville, Long Island, in a stride toward its plans to double its store count. 

The off-price retailer is opening a store in the Suffolk County hamlet on Nov. 12, Newsday reports. It will be Burlington’s eighth Long Island location and span a modest 32,000 square feet, part of the company’s initiative to reduce the size of its stores.

“During the spring season, we opened 16 stores that were 30,000 square feet or less and the earlier results are extremely encouraging,” Burlington CEO Michael O’Sullivan said in a second-quarter earnings call, according to Newsday.

The company has cut the average size of its stores from 43,000 square feet in the 2018 fiscal year to 40,000 square feet in 2020, the newspaper reported.

The new Burlington location in the Expressway Plaza at 2280 North Ocean Avenue is taking up about a third of a 103,000-square-foot former Kmart store that closed two years ago. Other tenants include a Stop & Shop supermarket, TGI Friday’s, Starbucks and LA Fitness.

The company, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, operated almost 800 stores across 45 states and Puerto Rico as of the end of July. However, it has plans to grow much bigger.

In March, the retailer announced a long-term strategy to increase its total store count to 2,000, including opening 100 this fiscal year. The smaller footprint of its stores was part of the expansion plan.

“This new target takes account of the significant market share opportunity that we see ahead of us, and of the improvements we are making in our business with Burlington 2.0, in particular the significant reduction in inventory levels and the smaller store footprint that this enables,” O’Sullivan said in a statement to Chain Store Age.

Read more

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatelong islandRetailsuffolk county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Gov. Kathy Hochul, CHIP Executive Director Jay Martin, and RSA President Joseph Strasburg (Getty, Strasburg via Jeffersons Siegel)
    Fudging the numbers? Landlords say NY gamed survey to save rent stabilization
    Fudging the numbers? Landlords say NY gamed survey to save rent stabilization
    RegenLab CEO Antoine Turzi and 140 58th Street in Brooklyn (RegenLab, Wikimedia)
    Swiss medical developer boosting Brooklyn Army Terminal incubator
    Swiss medical developer boosting Brooklyn Army Terminal incubator
    Dynamic Star files plans for 602-unit project in Bronx’s Fordham Landing
    Dynamic Star files plans for 602-unit project in Bronx’s Fordham Landing
    Dynamic Star files plans for 602-unit project in Bronx’s Fordham Landing
    CompStak's Michael Mandel and Vadim Belobrovka (CompStak, iStock)
    CRE data crowdsourcer CompStak raises $50M
    CRE data crowdsourcer CompStak raises $50M
    Luxury Swiss watchmaker clocks SoHo lease for move downtown
    Luxury Swiss watchmaker clocks SoHo lease for move downtown
    Luxury Swiss watchmaker clocks SoHo lease for move downtown
    Smart-lock startup Level Home buys Dwelo, raises $100M
    Smart-lock startup Level Home buys Dwelo, raises $100M
    Smart-lock startup Level Home buys Dwelo, raises $100M
    \665 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and Rolex CEO Jean-Frederic Dufour (Getty, David Chipperfield Architects)
    Building time: Rolex files for 199K sf Midtown building
    Building time: Rolex files for 199K sf Midtown building
    Brooklyn investors pay $49M for Bed-Stuy rental complex
    Brooklyn investors pay $49M for Bed-Stuy rental complex
    Brooklyn investors pay $49M for Bed-Stuy rental complex
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.