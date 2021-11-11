Open Menu

Dynamic Star files plans for 602-unit project in Bronx’s Fordham Landing

University Heights dev would give neighborhood more units than last 2 decades

New York
Nov. 11, 2021
TRD Staff
Dynamic Star President & CEO Gary Segal, 320 West Fordham Road in University Heights, Bronx (dynamicstarllc.com, Google Maps)

A Bronx development project is one step closer to sticking the landing after a Connecticut-based firm filed plans for a massive four-building project.

Dynamic Star this week filed plans for the construction of a 582,000-square-foot mixed-use building at the Fordham Landing site in the Bronx’s University Heights neighborhood, according to PincusCo.

The project at 320 West Fordham Road is set to deliver 602 units to the neighborhood. For context, PincusCo reports there were 73 new building filings for 474 total units in the neighborhood in the two decades between 2001 and 2020.

The filed plans call for a 17-story, 175-foot building with a shared base for three of its four towers. Scattered across the four parts of the building will be a school, fitness studio, gym, dog spa, and playroom, as well as lobbies and lounges. Other amenities will include meeting rooms, study lounges and work spaces, as well as a swimming pool, golf simulator and theater.

Dynamic Star bought the parcel of land from the Lasala and other families for $31.5 million.

The filing is part of a significantly larger plan Dynamic Star has in store for the Fordham Landing site along the Harlem River, a $3.5 billion megaproject. Earlier this year, it was revealed the developer bought a concrete plant site along the Major Deegan Expressway from Galway Realty for $21 million.

If the full scale of development is achieved, it would be one of the largest real estate projects in recent city history. The project is planned to include 2,380 apartments across 30 acres, including 720 units of affordable housing. Other features would include about 50,000 square feet for retail, 800,000 square feet for a life sciences center, a hotel, waterfront bars and restaurants, and an e-sports center.

The project needs City Council approval through the land use review process, which the developer hopes to get by 2023.

PincusCo — Holden Walter-Warner




    Bronx Commercial Real Estate Development Dynamic Star

