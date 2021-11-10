Open Menu

Hyde Park home nearly hanging over Hudson River asks $45M

Dutchess County mansion would be illegal under today’s zoning

Nov.November 11, 2021 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
46 Ledgerock Lane, Hyde Park, NY (Corcoran County Living)

A sleek mansion on the Hudson River and its surrounding 10 acres has hit the market for $45 million, potentially setting up a record-breaking sale for Dutchess County.

Completed a decade ago, the house couldn’t be built under today’s setback laws for waterfront parcels, according to the Albany Times-Union.

The 14,800-square-foot home at 46 Ledgerock Lane lives up to its address, sitting on a rocky outcropping in Hyde Park that extends into the river. Homes built today must be at least 100 feet from shore.

The rock ledge was home to three connected buildings when Monica and Jacob Frydman bought the property. They demolished those structures and built the house on the existing footprint.

The Army Corps of Engineers built a seawall and the house sits on bedrock and cement footers in the Hudson.
Listing agent Jason Karadus of Corcoran Country Living said the home wasn’t affected by Hurricane Sandy, nor has it had any other issues related to its proximity to the river.

The home was designed by architect Lee Ledbetter and sits at the end of a quarter-mile driveway. It includes large glass walls to maximize views of the river. Inside, amenities include a pool, theater, spa, and a gym.
Fossilized French limestone and African woods “warm up the house,” Karadus said.

There is also a saltwater pool out back, a sculpture garden and 5,000 square feet of decks. The grounds include a 2,500-square-foot guest house, a staff apartment and an 18-car garage.

Even with a significant discount, the sale could double the Dutchess County record of $18.4 million, set in 2011 by a Millbrook estate.

Karadus shares the listing with Laurel Kerr and Karolina Czekaj, both with Corcoran Country Living.

[Albany Times-Union] — Dennis Lynch 




