Open Menu

Churchill Real Estate raises another $1B for credit arm

Distress specialists raised $2B last year in pivot to residential transition lending

National /
Nov.November 12, 2021 02:15 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

From left: Justin Ehrlich and Sorabh Mahashwari, co-founders, Churchill Real Estate (Churchill Real Estate, iStock)

Churchill Real Estate has raised another $1 billion for its credit lending business, which has already put about $2 billion to work on residential real estate projects.

The firm, which specializes in debt, equity and distressed real estate, raised the funds for its warehouse lending arm, in which it provides credit to other mortgage originators, who then lend out to borrowers.

The business is focused on transitional residential projects, ranging from fix-and-flip investments to ground-up development.

Last year, Churchill raised $2 billion for the fund from foreign investors. Managing partner Travis Masters, who oversees the platform, said $1.9 billion of that pool has already been called up by the roughly 50 lenders the company is working with.

“We have the ability to be very competitive in the marketplace for this product,” said Masters, who added that the loans range from $100,000 to $100 million. “We can actually compete against banks and larger asset managers.”

Masters said demand is high for this type of financing, as investors and developers race to provide more housing. The warehouse lending model, he added, allows Churchill to lower the cost of capital.

Overseas investors looking for exposure to the residential market but wary of high risks can place their money with Churchill, which then turns around with a pool of low-cost money and doles it out to mortgage originators to make each individual loan.

Justin Ehrlich and Sorabh Mahashwari founded the company in 2014 to pounce on the flood of distressed real estate debt that hit New York City in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

The company had been eyeing the same playbook as New York’s bull run extended late into its cycle, with large inventories of unsold condos piling up and retail vacancies across the city. In 2019, Churchill started raising a $200 million fund targeting distressed real estate, but even through the pandemic the expected rush of troubled deals never came to fruition.

Masters said the company pivoted to where it is seeing strong demand — namely, in transitional residential markets.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    construction loans

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Top loans: Related Companies exits Margaritaville, digs in at Truffles Tribeca
    Top loans: Related exits Margaritaville, digs in at Truffles Tribeca
    Top loans: Related exits Margaritaville, digs in at Truffles Tribeca
    Aimco CEO Wes Powell and Laurent Morali, Charlie Kushner and Nicole Kushner Meyer of Kusher (LinkedIn via Powell, Kushner, Luarent Morali)
    Aimco partners on Kushner’s $700M project, scores two big loans in South Florida
    Aimco partners on Kushner’s $700M project, scores two big loans in South Florida
    Gustavo Miculitzki, Laurent Morali and Charles Kushner with a rendering of their Wynwood project
    Kushner starts construction on first South Florida development, scores $80M loan
    Kushner starts construction on first South Florida development, scores $80M loan
    Midwood, EJS ink $95M construction loan for UES condo project
    Midwood, EJS ink $95M construction loan for UES condo project
    Midwood, EJS ink $95M construction loan for UES condo project
    Meatpacking District office project lands $40M construction loan
    Meatpacking District office project lands $40M construction loan
    Meatpacking District office project lands $40M construction loan
    These were the top 10 outer borough loans last month
    These were the top 10 outer borough loans last month
    These were the top 10 outer borough loans last month
    Maddd Equities, Joy Construction land construction loan for Hell’s Kitchen hotel
    Maddd Equities, Joy Construction land construction loan for Hell’s Kitchen hotel
    Maddd Equities, Joy Construction land construction loan for Hell’s Kitchen hotel
    HAP lines up $53M construction loan for Washington Heights project
    HAP lines up $53M construction loan for Washington Heights project
    HAP lines up $53M construction loan for Washington Heights project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.