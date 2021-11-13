Here’s a tip for would-be home sellers: Hide your illegal activities.

A former Green Beret who allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot found himself in more trouble with the law after federal investigators spotted evidence of illegal explosives in a Zillow listing for his Tampa-area home.

FBI agents sought a search warrant last week after seeing a photo of a white board with a list of materials, including stun grenades, apparently related to Jeremy Brown’s involvement in the riot, according to the Daily Beast.

Brown listed his property for sale earlier this year before being jailed after a judge ruled he was a danger to the community. Among the listing photos was an image of Brown’s home office.

That photo shows a white board with several columns, including “Food,” “Currency,” “Communicate,” and “Shoot.” The “Shoot” column has a list of firearms and explosive devices, including “flash bangs,” a term for a stun grenade that blinds and deafens targets.

Brown appears to have written “on hand” next to the flash bang entry, suggesting he possessed them at the time he wrote the list.

Flash bangs must be registered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms to be owned legally. Brown “is not registered to possess explosive devices,” the FBI said in its search warrant.

The FBI wants to search a trailer on the property, which investigators say Brown bought about a month ago before he was jailed, and where he’s storing explosives.

“[I]t is unlikely that an individual would market a home available for public inspection with guns and explosives inside of the home, [thus] it is probable ammunition, and explosives, which constitute potential evidence in the investigation, have been moved to the RV or trailer,” the FBI search warrant reads.

FBI agents already raided the home itself, where they found a short-barrel rifle, a sawed-off shotgun, more than 8,000 rounds of ammunition and two hand grenades.

Brown is charged with entering restricted grounds and possession of unregistered firearms. The latter charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.