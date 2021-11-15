If three is a magic number, last week was pretty magical for Front & York.

Each of the three priciest contracts signed in Brooklyn last week were for units in the luxury condo building at 85 Jay Street in Dumbo, according to Compass’ weekly report. The three units were last asking $8.75 million, $6.25 million and $4.63 million, respectively.

If it fetches its asking price, the priciest of the three will be Dumbo’s most expensive condo sale since 2017. At $2,853 per square foot, the penthouse is believed to be the highest price per square foot for a new development condo in Brooklyn, a representative for the building said.

The last ask of $8.75 million is $1 million more than the unit, the most expensive in the building, was originally listed for. It is part of a three-unit purchase by a single buyer for a total of $16 million.

The 3,068-square-foot penthouse has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. It also features floor to ceiling windows, a media room and a 980-square-foot, wrap-around terrace.

The unit asking $6.25 million spans 2,443 square feet, with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. At $2,559 per square foot, it features a chef’s kitchen and loads of private outdoor space — 1,368 square feet, to be exact.

The third-place slot went to another penthouse unit in the building, this one asking $2,505 per square foot. Along with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, the home has a 243-square-foot terrace complete with a gas grill.

The three Dumbo deals led 30 total contracts signed for homes asking at least $2 million in the borough in the second week of November. Of those deals, 15 were for condos, 14 were for townhouses and one was for a co-op.

The combined asking prices for the 30 units was $94.7 million, with a median of $2.7 million and an average asking price per square foot of $1,433.

The luxury homes that went into contract spent an average of 147 days on the market, with no discounts.