Open Menu

85 Jay Street claimed last week’s 3 priciest Brooklyn contracts

Unit asking $8.75M at newly developed Front & York could be Dumbo’s top condo sale since 2017

New York /
Nov.November 15, 2021 05:15 PM
By Cordilia James
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
85 Jay Street (Williams New York)

85 Jay Street (Williams New York)

If three is a magic number, last week was pretty magical for Front & York.

Each of the three priciest contracts signed in Brooklyn last week were for units in the luxury condo building at 85 Jay Street in Dumbo, according to Compass’ weekly report. The three units were last asking $8.75 million, $6.25 million and $4.63 million, respectively.

If it fetches its asking price, the priciest of the three will be Dumbo’s most expensive condo sale since 2017. At $2,853 per square foot, the penthouse is believed to be the highest price per square foot for a new development condo in Brooklyn, a representative for the building said.

The last ask of $8.75 million is $1 million more than the unit, the most expensive in the building, was originally listed for. It is part of a three-unit purchase by a single buyer for a total of $16 million.

The 3,068-square-foot penthouse has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. It also features floor to ceiling windows, a media room and a 980-square-foot, wrap-around terrace.

The unit asking $6.25 million spans 2,443 square feet, with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. At $2,559 per square foot, it features a chef’s kitchen and loads of private outdoor space — 1,368 square feet, to be exact.

The third-place slot went to another penthouse unit in the building, this one asking $2,505 per square foot. Along with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, the home has a 243-square-foot terrace complete with a gas grill.

Read more

The three Dumbo deals led 30 total contracts signed for homes asking at least $2 million in the borough in the second week of November. Of those deals, 15 were for condos, 14 were for townhouses and one was for a co-op.

The combined asking prices for the 30 units was $94.7 million, with a median of $2.7 million and an average asking price per square foot of $1,433.

The luxury homes that went into contract spent an average of 147 days on the market, with no discounts.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklyndumboLuxury Real EstateNYC Luxury Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Year-high 60 Manhattan luxury contracts signed as travel ban lifts
    Year-high 60 Manhattan luxury contracts signed as travel ban lifts
    Year-high 60 Manhattan luxury contracts signed as travel ban lifts
    The Mount Nicholson complex (Wheelock Properties)
    Hong Kong condo sells for $18K psf, most ever in Asia
    Hong Kong condo sells for $18K psf, most ever in Asia
    Sen. Charles Schumer, President Joe Biden and Mayor-elect Eric Adams with the BQE (Getty, iStock)
    Goodbye BQE? How infrastructure bill boosts real estate
    Goodbye BQE? How infrastructure bill boosts real estate
    46 Ledgerock Lane, Hyde Park, NY (Corcoran County Living)
    Hyde Park home nearly hanging over Hudson River asks $45M
    Hyde Park home nearly hanging over Hudson River asks $45M
    Brooklyn investors pay $49M for Bed-Stuy rental complex
    Brooklyn investors pay $49M for Bed-Stuy rental complex
    Brooklyn investors pay $49M for Bed-Stuy rental complex
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.