Namdar Group nabs $96M from Scale to build 800 Jersey City apartments

Developer doubles down on Jersey Square

Tri-State /
Nov.November 15, 2021 01:15 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Martin Nussbaum, Co-Founder and Principal of Slate Property, and rendering for 26 Van Reipen Avenue (C3D Architecture, Scale Lending)

Namdar Group secured a $96 million construction-and-land loan for two multifamily development projects in Jersey City.

The Long-Island based developer received $73 million for construction of a 235-unit building at 26 Van Reipen Avenue. It also secured $23 million in financing to acquire a nearby parcel at 626 Newark Avenue, aiming to build 576 units in the future.

Scale Lending, a Slate Property Group affiliate, provided the combined loan, arranged by Graystone, according to Scale. Both projects are in Journal Square, a business district and residential area with a transit hub.

The loan was the second Namdar Group has received from Scale. In March, the developer scored a $120 million construction loan for a 27-story, 432-unit project at 618 Pavonia Avenue, also in Journal Square, Commercial Observer reported.

Across the nation, apartment rents have quickly recovered from the pandemic dip, and with supply short, developers are hurrying to build more. In New York City, nearly 3,000 units were proposed in October alone.

In Jersey City, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $3,270 in September, up 23 percent from a year ago, according to Apartment Guide. Still, Jersey City rents look affordable compared to New York City, where the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $4,887 in September, up 58.2 percent from a year ago.

Nonbank real estate lenders such as Slate have been playing a major role in the multifamily construction uptick, assisting developers needing short-term loans. Scale Lending has lent more than $1 billion in the past 18 months, according to the company.




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.