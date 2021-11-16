Open Menu

Amazon scraps 400K sf Jersey City office deal

E-commerce giant was eyeing Mack-Cali Realty’s Harborside 1

New York /
Nov.November 16, 2021 04:25 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jeff Bezos and the Jersey City office property (LoopNet, Getty)

Jeff Bezos and the Jersey City office property (LoopNet, Getty)

Two weeks after Amazon was reported to be close to a deal to lease 400,000 square feet in Jersey City, the e-commerce giant is bailing on its plans altogether.

Amazon walked away from a deal at Mack-Cali Realty’s Harborside 1 at the last minute, according to Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the matter. The outlet previously reported the company was eyeing the massive office space at 150 Hudson Street, an eight-story property on the New Jersey waterfront.

Harborside 1 appeared to be a compelling place for a new tenant after the developer completed more than $100 million in renovations to Harborside’s 4.3 million-square-foot campus. Improvements to Harborside 1 included a new facade, a new lobby and terrace views of both Manhattan and the Hudson River.

Read more

This is Amazon’s second missed connection with Jersey City. The New Jersey metro was a contender in the competition for Amazon’s HQ2, even offering up to $5 billion in economic incentives. Instead, the company chose to split HQ2 between Long Island City and Arlington, Virginia.

In Queens, grassroots organizations attacked the $3 billion in city and tax incentives Amazon was set to receive for its campus. After the backlash, Amazon in February 2019 officially backed out of its LIC plans on Valentine’s Day 2019.

The tech giant made inroads elsewhere in the city. In December 2019, the company signed a lease for 335,000 square feet of office space with SL Green near Hudson Yards at 410 Tenth Avenue. In March 2020, Amazon bought the 660,000-square-foot Lord & Taylor building from WeWork for $1.15 billion, or about $2,000 per square foot.

Amazon’s potential Jersey City office plan came at a difficult time for the state’s office market. According to Avison Young, the 19 percent availability rate of the third quarter was the highest since 2005, Bloomberg reports.

[Bloomberg] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    amazonCommercial Real EstateJersey CityNew Jerseyoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mark Siffin of Maefield Development and 20 Times Square (Maefield)
    Maefield’s Times Square Edition hitting auction block
    Maefield’s Times Square Edition hitting auction block
    Photo illustration of Harry Macklowe and Linda Macklowe (Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Buyers go bonkers as Macklowe art auction fetches $676M
    Buyers go bonkers as Macklowe art auction fetches $676M
     Gotham Organization's Joel Picket and David Picket with 550 10th Avenue (Getty, Gotham/Handel Architects)
    Gotham grabs $250M for massive mixed-use project on Far West Side
    Gotham grabs $250M for massive mixed-use project on Far West Side
    $300M play for Fieldwire is latest big-ticket con-tech deal
    $300M play for Fieldwire is latest big-ticket con-tech deal
    $300M play for Fieldwire is latest big-ticket con-tech deal
    Oklahoma City developer reviving shuttered Martinique Hotel
    Oklahoma City developer reviving shuttered Martinique Hotel
    Oklahoma City developer reviving shuttered Martinique Hotel
    The Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Connecticut (Google Maps, iStock)
    CMBS delinquencies plunge, but still above pre-pandemic levels
    CMBS delinquencies plunge, but still above pre-pandemic levels
    Minskoff’s 1166 Sixth inks 120K sf in leases
    Minskoff’s 1166 Sixth inks 120K sf in leases
    Minskoff’s 1166 Sixth inks 120K sf in leases
    Renderings of 2 Penn with Vornado CEO Steven Roth and MSG Entertainment CEO James Dolan (Vornado, Getty)
    MSG Entertainment re-ups at Vornado’s 2 Penn for 428K sf
    MSG Entertainment re-ups at Vornado’s 2 Penn for 428K sf
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.