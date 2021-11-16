Open Menu

Good cause eviction gains steam, passes in Poughkeepsie

Campaign for tenant protections previously passed in Albany, Hudson and Newburgh

Tri-State /
Nov.November 16, 2021 06:08 PM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Rob Rolison, mayor of Poughkeepsie (Facebook/City of Poughkeepsie)

And then there were four.

Poughkeepsie on Monday night became the latest New York municipality to pass good cause eviction, a measure that affords renters robust eviction protections and limits rent increases.

The Common Council voted 6 to 1 in favor. The Poughkeepsie Journal first reported the news.

Unless vetoed by Mayor Rob Rolison, who told the Journal he would review the legislation over the next 10 days, it could be used as a defense against eviction in the event a landlord hiked the rent by an “unconscionable” amount. The bill lists anything above 5 percent in a calendar year as an example.

Similar measures have passed in recent months at three other localities along the New York State Thruway: Newburgh, Hudson and Albany.

Read more

The actions are wins for advocacy group Housing Justice For All, which launched a campaign Tuesday calling on state lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul to pass a statewide version of the bill.

A good cause bill stalled in committee proposes tighter mandates than Poughkeepsie’s measure. A rent hike in excess of 3 percent, or 150 percent of inflation, whichever is higher, would shield a tenant from eviction.

Housing Justice For All organizer Cea Weaver said the local wins are a sign of building momentum but that a statewide measure remains “an uphill battle.”

“Landlords are mobilizing against this bill,” Weaver added.

The Rent Stabilization Association, in response to the tenant group’s rallies Tuesday, voiced concerns over the bill, but the landlord group has yet to launch a counter campaign. Its members’ rent-stabilized tenants already enjoy protections similar to those in good cause bills, and the landlords say expansion would discourage construction of new rentals and investment in existing ones.

“Good cause eviction — permanent tenancies — would be a death knell for local economies and affordable housing in New York City and across the state,” said its president, Joseph Strasburg.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Evictionsgood cause evictionPolitics

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Planning Commission approves permanent outdoor dining sheds
    Planning Commission approves permanent outdoor dining sheds
    Planning Commission approves permanent outdoor dining sheds
    Republicans are more likely to move to blue states if there are no mask or vaccine mandates (Getty)
    Republicans game to live in blue states — unless there’s a Covid mandate
    Republicans game to live in blue states — unless there’s a Covid mandate
    Governor Kathy Hochul (Getty)
    New campaign to pressure Hochul on good cause eviction, 421a
    New campaign to pressure Hochul on good cause eviction, 421a
    Gov. Kathy Hochul (Getty)
    State pulls the plug on rent relief
    State pulls the plug on rent relief
    Sen. Charles Schumer, President Joe Biden and Mayor-elect Eric Adams with the BQE (Getty, iStock)
    Goodbye BQE? How infrastructure bill boosts real estate
    Goodbye BQE? How infrastructure bill boosts real estate
    Gov. Kathy Hochul, CHIP Executive Director Jay Martin, and RSA President Joseph Strasburg (Getty, Strasburg via Jeffersons Siegel)
    Fudging the numbers? Landlords say NY gamed survey to save rent stabilization
    Fudging the numbers? Landlords say NY gamed survey to save rent stabilization
    Attorney General of New York Letitia James and United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge (Getty)
    State attorneys general call for eviction ban on subsidized renters
    State attorneys general call for eviction ban on subsidized renters
    Moishe Mana, Eugene Lemay and the Mana Contemporary (Getty, Wikimedia)
    Moishe Mana employee indicted in $7.8M tax avoidance scheme
    Moishe Mana employee indicted in $7.8M tax avoidance scheme
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.