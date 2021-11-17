Open Menu

Brookfield weighs $1.5B hotel portfolio sale

Firm eyeing deal for extended-stay chain WoodSpring Suites: report

National /
Nov.November 17, 2021 03:46 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Bruce Flatt, chief executive officer, Brookfield Asset Management (CoStar Group, WoodSpring Suites, iStock)

Brookfield Asset Management is weighing the sale of a portfolio of extended-stay hotels for up to $1.5 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The firm is reportedly working with an adviser in regards to a potential sale of its WoodSpring Suites collection, which provides affordable short and medium-term hotel stays without many services or amenities.

The average length of stay is about 15 days, according to Bloomberg, significantly longer than the three-to-five day stays for other hotels, according to S&P Global Ratings analysts. In turn, the hotels are able to generate high margins.

The brand is managed by Choice Hotels International.

In April, Brookfield negotiated a deal with Hospitality Investors Trust that gave the Toronto-based firm control of 100 hotels as part of a Chapter 11 filing. Brookfield was the largest investor in the trust.

News of the potential deal comes months after another extended-stay portfolio traded hands for a big price. Blackstone Group and Starwood Capital Group acquired the hotel chain for about $6 billion, at $19.50 per share. Both companies were previous investors in the hotel chain and the bid was later upped to $20.50 per share, a value of about $6.3 billion.

Read more

Brookfield recently took its struggling real estate arm private. In an August letter to investors, CEO Bruce Flatt said the asset manager hopes to make $25 billion from its real estate portfolio.

The company paid $6.5 billion to buy out the outstanding shares of Brookfield Property Partners, pivoting from public trading to the private markets. In 2020, the firm reported net losses of $2 billion as the pandemic devastated the firm’s mall properties.

There were 281 WoodSpring Suites hotels as of June 30, 2020, according to an SEC filing.

[Bloomberg] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brookfield asset managementCommercial Real EstateHotel MarketHotels

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Brookfield, Ravitch ink $582M deal for Waterside Plaza
    Brookfield, Ravitch ink $582M deal for Waterside Plaza
    Brookfield, Ravitch ink $582M deal for Waterside Plaza
    Broad Street Development, Invesco refi 80 Broad for $150M
    Broad Street Development, Invesco refi 80 Broad for $150M
    Broad Street Development, Invesco refi 80 Broad for $150M
    37-12 Prince Street and F&T Group CEO Michael Lee (Margulies Hoelzli Architecture, F&T)
    F&T, SGC America’s $800M project will bring Shanghai to Flushing
    F&T, SGC America’s $800M project will bring Shanghai to Flushing
    Ty Warner and the Four Seasons at 57 East 57th Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Midtown’s Four Seasons caught in tiff between owner and hotel brand
    Midtown’s Four Seasons caught in tiff between owner and hotel brand
    How long does it take to lease an affordable housing project? Too long
    Red tape keeping affordable units empty for 15 months
    Red tape keeping affordable units empty for 15 months
    Industrial real estate saw highest net absorption since 2008 and the highest quarterly asking rents on record. (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    A record-shattering quarter for industrial real estate
    A record-shattering quarter for industrial real estate
    Jeff Bezos and the Jersey City office property (LoopNet, Getty)
    Amazon scraps 400K sf Jersey City office deal
    Amazon scraps 400K sf Jersey City office deal
    Mark Siffin of Maefield Development and 20 Times Square (Maefield)
    Maefield’s Times Square Edition hitting auction block
    Maefield’s Times Square Edition hitting auction block
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.