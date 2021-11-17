Open Menu

F&T, SGC America’s $800M project will bring Shanghai to Flushing

1.2M sf Tangram complex set for February 2022 opening

New York /
Nov.November 17, 2021 10:26 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
37-12 Prince Street and F&T Group CEO Michael Lee (Margulies Hoelzli Architecture, F&T)

37-12 Prince Street and F&T Group CEO Michael Lee (Margulies Hoelzli Architecture, F&T)

As F&T Group and SGC America prepare for the February 2022 opening of their $800 million Tangram complex, the co-developers have zeroed in on how to appeal to local Asian communities with the landmark project in Flushing, Queens.

The Tangram Tower, the 85,000-square-foot office condominium within the complex, includes 48 units that are already largely occupied by banks, doctors, law offices and accounting firms, according to the Wall Street Journal. The outlet noted it’s a more popular option in the Asian community to buy office space, rather than lease.

That contrasts sharply with the New York City office market, where massive leases make the news on a daily basis. The plan appears to be working, though — only five offices in the building are listed as available on the Tangram website.

The office building itself is five years in the making. F&T Group filed a permit application for the building at 37-12 Prince Street in 2016. Margulies Hoelzli was listed as the architect of record.

The success of the 1.2 million-square-foot Tangram complex, co-developed by F&T Group and SCG America, will depend on factors well beyond the office condo.

Read more

The complex is centered on a mall designed to appeal to both residents of Flushing and New York City at large.

The Journal reports the shopping center will offer restaurants and retail outlets popular in China and Japan and tenants will be required to display signs in English and Chinese. Additionally, the 4D multiplex theater within will display Chinese subtitles.

Another important element in the complex is a residential condominium. Tangram House West includes 132 units and amenities including a heated indoor lap pool and an interior garden with cherry trees. According to the Journal, units are selling between $680,000 and $3.39 million and the development is scheduled to open in the summer.

A 208-room Renaissance Hotel is also being constructed at the complex, hoping to lure tourists and visitors of Asian descent to Flushing, rather than Manhattan.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateoffice marketQueens

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ty Warner and the Four Seasons at 57 East 57th Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Midtown’s Four Seasons caught in tiff between owner and hotel brand
    Midtown’s Four Seasons caught in tiff between owner and hotel brand
    How long does it take to lease an affordable housing project? Too long
    Red tape keeping affordable units empty for 15 months
    Red tape keeping affordable units empty for 15 months
    Industrial real estate saw highest net absorption since 2008 and the highest quarterly asking rents on record. (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    A record-shattering quarter for industrial real estate
    A record-shattering quarter for industrial real estate
    Jeff Bezos and the Jersey City office property (LoopNet, Getty)
    Amazon scraps 400K sf Jersey City office deal
    Amazon scraps 400K sf Jersey City office deal
    Mark Siffin of Maefield Development and 20 Times Square (Maefield)
    Maefield’s Times Square Edition hitting auction block
    Maefield’s Times Square Edition hitting auction block
    Shuttered Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia up for sale
    Shuttered Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia up for sale
    Shuttered Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia up for sale
    Photo illustration of Harry Macklowe and Linda Macklowe (Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Buyers go bonkers as Macklowe art auction fetches $676M
    Buyers go bonkers as Macklowe art auction fetches $676M
     Gotham Organization's Joel Picket and David Picket with 550 10th Avenue (Getty, Gotham/Handel Architects)
    Gotham grabs $250M for massive mixed-use project on Far West Side
    Gotham grabs $250M for massive mixed-use project on Far West Side
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.