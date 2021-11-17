Open Menu

Investors continue to snatch up city’s multifamily, industrial assets

Rental recovery and an ongoing warehouse boom powered last week’s mid-market deals

New York /
Nov.November 17, 2021 08:45 AM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

34-52 Laurel Hill Boulevard, 120 West 105th Street, 95 Bedford Street and 625 Wortman Avenue (Google Maps)

Multifamily assets remained hot commodities last week as the city’s investment sales market continued to stage its pandemic comeback.

The Orbach Group has sold four buildings to an affordable housing provider for a combined $55 million since the start of the month. Meanwhile, industrial buyers with multi-state portfolios scooped up warehouses in Queens and Brooklyn.

Nine properties changed hands last week for between $10 million and $40 million, with four sales in Manhattan, three in Brooklyn and one each in Queens and the Bronx. The sales fetched a total of $138 million, beating last week’s total of nearly $89 million across five deals.

Below are more details of middle-market investment sales for the second week of November.

1. Maryland-based Realterm Logistics bought a 20,800-square-foot warehouse at 34-52 Laurel Hill Boulevard in Sunnyside, Queens, for $25 million. The seller was American Compressed Gases, Inc.

2. Meyer Orbach’s Orbach Group sold a 62-unit apartment building at 120 West 105th Street on the Upper West Side for $21.4 million. The buyer was the non-profit NYC Housing Partnership, which creates and preserves affordable housing. Orbach acquired the 55,000-square-foot building in 2013 for $16 million.

The deal came a week after Orbach sold two nearby multifamily buildings totaling 48 units to the NYC Housing Partnership for $21 million.

3. A family trust sold a 9,200-square-foot, mixed-use building at 95 Bedford Street in the West Village for $17.6 million. The buyer was an anonymous LLC registered in Delaware.

4. Industrial real estate investment trust GTJ bought a 58,000-square-foot warehouse at 625 Wortman Avenue in East New York for $13.4 million. The seller was used clothing recycler Noamex, Inc., which acquired the building in 2014 for $5.3 million.

5. Denali Management bought a mixed-use building with 84 residential units at 4755 White Plains Road and a 5,000-square-foot parking lot at 4740 Richardson Avenue in Wakefield, Bronx, for $14.8 million. The seller was Rettner Realty.

6. The Orbach Group sold a 30-unit, mixed-use building at 933 Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side for $13.2 million. As with Orbach’s other two sales this month, the buyer was the NYC Housing Partnership. The building spans 24,300-square-feet and contains 27 residential units.

Read more

7. Ernest Saasto bought a 43-unit, 37,000-square-foot apartment building at 140 Bay Ridge Parkway in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, for $11.9 million. The seller was William W. Koeppel, a longtime city landlord who was indicted in the 1990s for allegedly exchanging apartments for political contributions to Republican causes, including Rudy Giuliani’s mayoral campaigns.

8. Scott and Seth Leist sold a 136-unit apartment building at 1710 Cortelyou Road in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn, for $10.5 million. Limited liability company Fred & Ivan Leist Special K was the buyer, signed for by Susan Leist.

9. David Podolsky bought a two-story, 10,000-square-foot retail building at 285 Grand Street on the Lower East Side for $10.4 million. The seller was Ralph Sherman.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Affordable HousingIndustrial Real EstateInvestment SalesMultifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    A rendering of 165 Broome Street (Credit: Handel Architects)
    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
    How long does it take to lease an affordable housing project? Too long
    Red tape keeping affordable units empty for 15 months
    Red tape keeping affordable units empty for 15 months
    Industrial real estate saw highest net absorption since 2008 and the highest quarterly asking rents on record. (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    A record-shattering quarter for industrial real estate
    A record-shattering quarter for industrial real estate
    A-Rod, ex-brother-in-law skip trial, settle dispute over multifamily empire
    A-Rod, ex-brother-in-law skip trial, settle dispute over multifamily empire
    A-Rod, ex-brother-in-law skip trial, settle dispute over multifamily empire
    Namdar Group nabs $96M from Scale to build 800 Jersey City apartments
    Namdar Group nabs $96M from Scale to build 800 Jersey City apartments
    Namdar Group nabs $96M from Scale to build 800 Jersey City apartments
    StorageMart CEO Mike Burnam and Edison Properties CEO Jon Dario with Manhattan Mini Storage (StorageMart, Manhattan Mini Storage)
    Edison Properties sells Manhattan Mini Storage for $3B
    Edison Properties sells Manhattan Mini Storage for $3B
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.