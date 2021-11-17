Open Menu

Manhattan investor charged in Opportunity Zone fraud

Joshua Burrell allegedly committed securities fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft

New York /
Nov.November 17, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Joshua Burrell and excerpts from the court document (Activated Capital, United States District Court)

Joshua Burrell and excerpts from the court document (Activated Capital, United States District Court)

A real estate fund manager in Manhattan was indicted Tuesday, charged with securities and wire fraud and aggravated identity theft linked to Opportunity Zone projects.

Joshua Burrell, managing partner of Activated Capital, was to be arraigned in federal court, according to Bisnow.

The Justice Department alleges Burrell was unable to generate the steady 8 percent returns he had led his investors to expect, so he made annual distributions in part with $470,000 they had sent him to put into Opportunity Zone projects.

Burrell allegedly used fake bank documents to inflate the balance in the funds and falsified documents, making it seem like more properties were owned by the funds than really were. Specifically, authorities said Burrell made it appear that an affiliate of the company owned nine Detroit properties that it did not.

Read more

The Securities and Exchange Commission, meanwhile, charged Burrell with securities fraud on Monday. The SEC said that the company raised $6.3 million for Opportunity Zone investments, but misrepresented the firm’s dealings to investors. Burrell allegedly lied about utilizing his own equity and misappropriated $100,000 in funds, the SEC said.

According to Bisnow, the fund was largely focused in the Midwest and Southeast. Burrell claims on his LinkedIn profile to have previously worked for Midas Capital and Lazard Asset Management.

The 38-year-old faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each count of securities fraud and wire fraud, according to the Justice Department. He also faces a two-year sentence for the aggravated identity theft count, which would run consecutively to other sentences.

The Opportunity Zone program, created by the Trump administration tax cuts passed in 2017, faced scrutiny almost from the outset. The Treasury Department launched an investigation into the program in January 2020. Although Opportunity Zones were purported to bolster investment in low-income neighborhoods, developers have used the program to build luxury projects in affluent areas.

[Bisnow] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentFraudOpportunity ZonesReal Estate Crime

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Census tract 135 and Stellar Management's Larry Gluck (Credit: Getty Images and Stellar Management)
    How a small stretch of land on the Far West Side became an Opportunity Zone
    How a small stretch of land on the Far West Side became an Opportunity Zone
    CrowdStreet CEO Tore Steen and vice president Darren Powderly (Credit: CrowdStreet and iStock)
    Crowdfunding platform launches $20M Opportunity Zone fund
    Crowdfunding platform launches $20M Opportunity Zone fund
    From left: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York State senator James Sanders Jr., and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (Credit: Getty Images, iStock, and NY Senate)
    “This program will either be a boom or a bust:” State senator has plans to redesign Opportunity Zones
    “This program will either be a boom or a bust:” State senator has plans to redesign Opportunity Zones
    Photo illustration of Harry Macklowe and Linda Macklowe (Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Buyers go bonkers as Macklowe art auction fetches $676M
    Buyers go bonkers as Macklowe art auction fetches $676M
     Gotham Organization's Joel Picket and David Picket with 550 10th Avenue (Getty, Gotham/Handel Architects)
    Gotham grabs $250M for massive mixed-use project on Far West Side
    Gotham grabs $250M for massive mixed-use project on Far West Side
    “Record-setting” market: Real estate powerhouses talk tech, infrastructure, development and hot housing market at TRD’s Miami event
    “Record-setting” market: Real estate powerhouses talk tech, infrastructure, development and hot housing market at TRD’s Miami event
    “Record-setting” market: Real estate powerhouses talk tech, infrastructure, development and hot housing market at TRD’s Miami event
    Sen. Charles Schumer, President Joe Biden and Mayor-elect Eric Adams with the BQE (Getty, iStock)
    Goodbye BQE? How infrastructure bill boosts real estate
    Goodbye BQE? How infrastructure bill boosts real estate
    Dynamic Star files plans for 602-unit project in Bronx’s Fordham Landing
    Dynamic Star files plans for 602-unit project in Bronx’s Fordham Landing
    Dynamic Star files plans for 602-unit project in Bronx’s Fordham Landing
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.