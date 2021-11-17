Open Menu

Midtown’s Four Seasons caught in tiff between owner and hotel brand

Property could reopen from 2-year pause in spring

New York /
Nov.November 17, 2021 09:39 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ty Warner and the Four Seasons at 57 East 57th Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Ty Warner and the Four Seasons at 57 East 57th Street (Getty, Google Maps)

The Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown may soon reopen, but a dispute between the building’s owner and the management company is casting a cloud over its possible return.

Owner Ty Warner and the Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts brand, which manages the property, are butting heads over the hotel’s fees, according to the New York Post. Warner wants payments to the Four Seasons company adjusted based on profitability, while the brand does not.

Warner’s contention comes after the hotel’s two-year closure in the wake of the pandemic. The property’s stall in business could soon change, however, as the head of the hotel workers’ union told the Post preparations are taking place to reopen the 57 East 57th Street property in the spring.

The dispute may not prevent the hotel from reopening its doors, the Post reports, but it could pull both sides into a years-long legal battle.

During its closure, the hotel has been undergoing renovations, one of the only signs of life at the property aside from medical workers it housed for free for three months during the height of the pandemic.

Read more

Warner — the Chicago billionaire behind iconic toy brand Beanie Babies — has owned the 52-story hotel since 1999.

The disagreement over fees isn’t the only recent dispute involving the hotel. Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts last month filed a complaint alleging Zilli USA skipped out on rent for its lease on the ground floor of the hotel. The landlord delivered a default notice in August and is suing its retail client for $2.7 million in arrears.

New York City’s hotel industry is slowly showing more signs of life, with some properties spurred by a hotel worker severance bill that took effect this month. The 399-room Omni Berkshire Place, 1,300-room Grand Hyatt near Grand Central and the 1,900-room Hilton Midtown on Sixth Avenue were among those who announced reopening plans in the wake of the bill.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHotel MarketHotels

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    37-12 Prince Street and F&T Group CEO Michael Lee (Margulies Hoelzli Architecture, F&T)
    F&T, SGC America’s $800M project will bring Shanghai to Flushing
    F&T, SGC America’s $800M project will bring Shanghai to Flushing
    How long does it take to lease an affordable housing project? Too long
    Red tape keeping affordable units empty for 15 months
    Red tape keeping affordable units empty for 15 months
    Industrial real estate saw highest net absorption since 2008 and the highest quarterly asking rents on record. (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    A record-shattering quarter for industrial real estate
    A record-shattering quarter for industrial real estate
    Jeff Bezos and the Jersey City office property (LoopNet, Getty)
    Amazon scraps 400K sf Jersey City office deal
    Amazon scraps 400K sf Jersey City office deal
    Mark Siffin of Maefield Development and 20 Times Square (Maefield)
    Maefield’s Times Square Edition hitting auction block
    Maefield’s Times Square Edition hitting auction block
    Shuttered Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia up for sale
    Shuttered Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia up for sale
    Shuttered Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia up for sale
    Photo illustration of Harry Macklowe and Linda Macklowe (Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Buyers go bonkers as Macklowe art auction fetches $676M
    Buyers go bonkers as Macklowe art auction fetches $676M
     Gotham Organization's Joel Picket and David Picket with 550 10th Avenue (Getty, Gotham/Handel Architects)
    Gotham grabs $250M for massive mixed-use project on Far West Side
    Gotham grabs $250M for massive mixed-use project on Far West Side
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.