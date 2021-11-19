The Beat generation would likely be dismayed to learn that the heart of America’s mid-century bohemian revival has since become one of Manhattan’s priciest neighborhoods. Sure, a pass by Cafe Wha or the Bitter End are more than mere reminders of Greenwich Village’s history as the former stomping grounds of Jackson Pollock and Bob Dylan, and the ever-bustling Washington Square Park remains its energetic epicenter.

Today, homes in the neighborhood routinely go for far more than they did in its days as a refuge for artists, musicians, poets and outcasts. But its eclectic feel, its famous restaurants and charming (yet utterly confusing) streets endure.

If you are ready to breathe the same air as the original bohemians, but want some 21st century luxe living, Greenwich Village is the place to be. Our Select Spaces team has chosen five homes for sale now that capture the spirit of the neighborhood but don’t hold back on amenities.

Check out these five listings on the market below, and become a neighbor to Leonardo DiCaprio, Sarah Jessica Parker and Jessica Biel — a new generation of artists who are anything but starving.

A bargain for the post-Beat era

250 Mercer Street, A503 | 3 BR | $1.8 million

While nearly $2 million may not seem like chump change, this duplex at 250 Mercer Street is practically a steal for the neighborhood. Designed by Andreas Charalambous, the three-bedroom home features 11-foot ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace and a curved staircase lit by multiple skylights. It isn’t quite Bohemian, but bons vivants may find comfort in the master suite with a Swiss shower and dressing area. Located in a doorman building, the unit’s 10 windows provide views of West 4th Street: a constant reminder of the area’s beatnik roots.

Art Deco gone modern

1 Fifth Avenue, Penthouse 18EF | 2 BR | $5.5 million

In the heart of a neighborhood that has historically shunned skyscrapers, One Fifth Avenue has stood tall over Washington Square Park for nearly a century. Take in the action to the north and south from this renovated penthouse’s two private terraces. The open-concept co-op features panoramic windows across its sprawling living room, a modern kitchen and a master bedroom with an oversized shower. If you fancy living in a part of Greenwich Village history, the building was originally a hotel built in 1927 and designed by famed architect Harvey Wiley Corbett.

Not your starving artist’s apartment

110 Charlton Street, 14D | 2 BR | $3.1 million

If you want a home with north, east and west exposures, look no further than 110 Charlton Street. This condo in a building designed by Parisian architect Sebastien Segers is a far cry from the lofts and row homes of the 1960s. It may technically be a block or two into Hudson Square, but the open kitchen with Miele appliances, marble spa bathrooms, distinctive wooden design and large windows are enticing enough reasons to live luxuriously while staying close to the action.

Where the Village became family-friendly

65 West 13th Street, 7G | 4 BR | $6.75 million

Greenwich Village was probably not an ideal place to raise a family in its heyday, but this 3,000-square-foot condo at 65 West 13th Street is the perfect 21st-century home for you and your little ones. The loft-style unit is in The Greenwich, a full-service building that’s walking distance from all of the neighborhood’s hotspots. The home itself has 11-foot ceilings and a modern kitchen with Wolf, Sub-Zero and Miele appliances, and spa-like bathrooms. And for families with children looking to become Village musicians in their own right, this massive home comes with a bedroom wing blissfully separated from the kitchen and living area.

Kerouac’s last stop on the road

111 Leroy Street, Penthouse | 2 BR | $9 million

Accessed from a private keyed elevator, the penthouse at 111 Leroy Street exemplifies the Village’s new generation. Still, it’s hard not to appreciate how the humble homes of poets gave way to a place with 13-foot ceilings, a chef’s kitchen with walnut millwork and five-burner gas cooktop and a master bedroom suite. Fireplaces? A proper powder room with Blue de Savoie countertops? This may not look like the scruffy Village anymore, but the views from the nearly 2,000-square-foot private terrace above the cobblestone streets will remind you you’re still in the middle of it all.