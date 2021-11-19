Open Menu

Silverstein leashes BarkBox for 52K sf at 120 Broadway

Pet supply subscription company leasing Equitable Building’s 12th floor

New York /
Nov.November 19, 2021 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
120 Broadway in NYC and BarkBox CEO Manish Joneja (Google Maps, LinkedIn)

Silverstein Properties is barking up the right tree with its latest office lease at 120 Broadway, otherwise known as the Equitable Building.

Pet supply subscription company BarkBox is taking 52,000 square feet at the Financial District building, the Commercial Observer reported. The company will occupy the entire 12th floor.

BarkBox will relocate from its digs at 221 Canal Street by next fall, according to the outlet. The company signed a 15-year lease for its space at 120 Broadway, though asking rents for the space were not revealed.

According to the Observer, Silverstein laid down $52 million in 2019 in an effort to restore the building to its original condition. In addition to its office space, BarkBox employees will also have access to a 20,000-square-foot rooftop space.

Read more

Joseph Artusa and Camille McGratty helped broker the deal on behalf of Silverstein. Greg Taubin of Savills brokered the deal on behalf of BarkBox.

BarkBox’s fellow tenants at 120 Broadway include engineering firm Thornton Tomasetti, which signed a 15-year lease for 102,000 square feet towards the beginning of 2020. At the time, asking rents in the building ranged from $62 to $74 per square foot.

It has been a big week for office leasing in Silverstein buildings. Crain’s reported on Nov. 18 that mattress retailer Casper Sleep signed advertiser marketplace Index Exchange to a sublease at 3 World Trade Center for 43,000 square feet. That lease is scheduled to run through December 2034.

Manhattan’s office market is still soaring following its biggest month since the pandemic began. Tenants signed leases for 2.7 million square feet of office space in October, up 10.8 percent from September. Average asking rents climbed 1.3 percent from September to $73.66 per square foot.

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateFinancial DistrictOffice Leasingsilverstein properties

