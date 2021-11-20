Century Bridge Capital co-founder Keith Tucker is looking to sell his estate outside Vail, Colorado, for $29.8 million.

If sold near that asking price, it would be among the pricier deals to ever close in the area. Last year, a six-story mansion in Vail proper sold for $57.3 million, breaking the previous record of $28.7 million.

Tucker’s property totals 145 acres and is about 30 minutes outside the ski community in the town of Edwards. The property includes a stocked fishing pond and 10 miles of trails. Those trails include several picnic and “adventure” areas, according to a listing from Slifer Smith & Frampton agent Kathy Bellamy.

The main house was built in 2008 and totals just over 14,400 square feet. The house is in a rustic lodge style and its trusses are made of 300-year-old Austrian wood.

The home has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including a main suite with a pair of walk-in closets. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows offer views over the surrounding landscape, which includes the Gore and Sawatch mountain ranges.

In addition to a gym and soundproof home theater room, the home includes two four-car garages and a 2,636-square-foot caretaker home with two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an office. The property’s water supply comes from five wells run through a water filtration system.

Rural real estate has been in high demand since the pandemic, particularly properties in close proximity to resort towns like Vail.

In May 2020 — fresh off dropping out of the U.S. presidential race — former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg bought a 4,600-acre ranch.

Tom Cruise earlier this year sold his 320-acre estate in Telluride, Colorado, for his full $40 million asking price.