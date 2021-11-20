Open Menu

Investor asks $30M for 145-acre estate near Vail

Keith Tucker’s estate includes trails, a fishing pond and a 14,400-square-foot mansion

New York Weekend Edition /
Nov.November 20, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Chairman Emeritus and Co-Founder Keith A. Tucker and 1904 Sendero Verde, Edwards, CO (Century Bridge, Vail Real Estate)

Century Bridge Capital co-founder Keith Tucker is looking to sell his estate outside Vail, Colorado, for $29.8 million.

If sold near that asking price, it would be among the pricier deals to ever close in the area. Last year, a six-story mansion in Vail proper sold for $57.3 million, breaking the previous record of $28.7 million.

Tucker’s property totals 145 acres and is about 30 minutes outside the ski community in the town of Edwards. The property includes a stocked fishing pond and 10 miles of trails. Those trails include several picnic and “adventure” areas, according to a listing from Slifer Smith & Frampton agent Kathy Bellamy.

The main house was built in 2008 and totals just over 14,400 square feet. The house is in a rustic lodge style and its trusses are made of 300-year-old Austrian wood.

Read more

The home has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including a main suite with a pair of walk-in closets. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows offer views over the surrounding landscape, which includes the Gore and Sawatch mountain ranges.

In addition to a gym and soundproof home theater room, the home includes two four-car garages and a 2,636-square-foot caretaker home with two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an office. The property’s water supply comes from five wells run through a water filtration system.

Rural real estate has been in high demand since the pandemic, particularly properties in close proximity to resort towns like Vail.

In May 2020 — fresh off dropping out of the U.S. presidential race — former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg bought a 4,600-acre ranch.

Tom Cruise earlier this year sold his 320-acre estate in Telluride, Colorado, for his full $40 million asking price.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ColoradoLuxury Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein and the Lake Tahoe property (Getty, Realtor.com via Katrine Watson)
    Dianne Feinstein finds buyer for Lake Tahoe compound after $10M price chop
    Dianne Feinstein finds buyer for Lake Tahoe compound after $10M price chop
    Soho penthouse flipped for $49M is top Downtown deal this year
    Soho penthouse flipped for $49M is top Downtown deal this year
    Soho penthouse flipped for $49M is top Downtown deal this year
    12 Koala Ln, East Hampton, NY and Peloton CEO John Foley (Zillow, LinkedIn)
    Peloton CEO John Foley lists East Hampton home for $4.5M
    Peloton CEO John Foley lists East Hampton home for $4.5M
    Nest Seekers International's JB Andreassi and Michael Fulfree with Peggy Zabakolas of Million Dollar Beach House (Nest Seekers International)
    “We weren’t canceled”: Nixed by Netflix, Nest Seekers settles for Discovery+
    “We weren’t canceled”: Nixed by Netflix, Nest Seekers settles for Discovery+
    85 Jay Street (Williams New York)
    Condos at 85 Jay Street claimed last week’s 3 priciest Brooklyn contracts
    Condos at 85 Jay Street claimed last week’s 3 priciest Brooklyn contracts
    Year-high 60 Manhattan luxury contracts signed as travel ban lifts
    Year-high 60 Manhattan luxury contracts signed as travel ban lifts
    Year-high 60 Manhattan luxury contracts signed as travel ban lifts
    The Mount Nicholson complex (Wheelock Properties)
    Hong Kong condo sells for $18K psf, most ever in Asia
    Hong Kong condo sells for $18K psf, most ever in Asia
    46 Ledgerock Lane, Hyde Park, NY (Corcoran County Living)
    Hyde Park home nearly hanging over Hudson River asks $45M
    Hyde Park home nearly hanging over Hudson River asks $45M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.