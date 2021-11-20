Open Menu

Jill, Harry Karman sue Upper East Side neighbor over unfinished renovation

They claim the house next door “is more reminiscent of Detroit circa the 1980s than Manhattan's Upper East Side today."

National Weekend Edition /
Nov.November 20, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Upper East Side power couple Harry and Jill Kargman (Getty Images, Google Maps/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Upper East Side couple Harry and Jill Kargman sued their neighbor over a years-long brownstone renovation that liken to Detroit four decades ago.

Harry Karman, an advertising executive whose wife is an author and actress, filed suit in state court last week, according to Patch. The padlocked Lenox Hill property, surrounded by construction fencing, is “attracting homeless people, garbage, rodents, dirt and debris,” the suit said, and “is more reminiscent of Detroit circa the 1980s than Manhattan’s Upper East Side today.”

The unfinished brownstone is owned by Michael Mass, who operates a dental office out of the first two stories of the building. He began the renovation in 2016, aiming to add two stories and live there.

Work has been slow if not nonexistent — the suit claims that recent city inspections found the project was “0% complete,” prompting a stop-work order.

Mass’s attorney also allegedly said last July that he had scrapped his plans to renovate the property.

What little work has been done has disrupted the Kargman household, the suit alleges. The Kargmans, who are seeking $225,000 in damages and an order to finish the project, claim that workers repairing the foundation broke through a wall on their property in 2016.

The dueling neighbors agreed in 2019 that Mass would pay the Karmans $1,500 a week for every week the renovation lasted. That sum was eventually bumped up to $5,000 a week. The Kargmans claim in their suit that Mass hasn’t paid most of those fees.

[Patch] — Dennis Lynch




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    lawsuitlenox hillManhattan

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Brookfield, Ravitch ink $582M deal for Waterside Plaza
    Brookfield, Ravitch ink $582M deal for Waterside Plaza
    Brookfield, Ravitch ink $582M deal for Waterside Plaza
    \665 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and Rolex CEO Jean-Frederic Dufour (Getty, David Chipperfield Architects)
    Building time: Rolex files for 199K sf Midtown building
    Building time: Rolex files for 199K sf Midtown building
    Village theater back on market after failed deal; 3 more warehouses sell
    Village theater back on market after failed deal; 3 more warehouses sell
    Village theater back on market after failed deal; 3 more warehouses sell
    200 Amsterdam
    5 Manhattan homes that can host a holiday party for the ages
    5 Manhattan homes that can host a holiday party for the ages
    Annual contract activity comparisons are starting to look normal again
    Residential market picks up in Brooklyn and Manhattan, sinks in suburbs
    Residential market picks up in Brooklyn and Manhattan, sinks in suburbs
    HNA Group's Guoqing Chen, 245 Park Avenue in Manhattan and 181 West Madison Street in Chicago (Committee of 100, Wikimedia)
    HNA entity puts Park Avenue office tower, Chicago Loop high-rise in bankruptcy
    HNA entity puts Park Avenue office tower, Chicago Loop high-rise in bankruptcy
    Top loans: Related Companies exits Margaritaville, digs in at Truffles Tribeca
    Top loans: Related exits Margaritaville, digs in at Truffles Tribeca
    Top loans: Related exits Margaritaville, digs in at Truffles Tribeca
    (Getty)
    Manhattan buyers shun fixer-uppers
    Manhattan buyers shun fixer-uppers
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.